Greater Latrobe Aqua Club competed recently in a Chestnut Ridge League tri-meet against Derry Area Aqua Club and Elizabeth Forward Swim Club. The following is a list of GLAC first-place finishers:
Boys
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 11:00 pm
15-over
Charlie Thomson (50 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Breast)
13-14
Matthew Lewis (50 Free); Andrew Cheung (100 Free); Austin Akins (100 Breast)
9-10
Lucas DeMine (100 Free, 50 Breast)
8-under
Noah Bish (25 Free, 25 Breast); Everett Freeman (100 IM, 50 Free, 25 Back)
Girls
15-over
Destini Homan (100 Back)
13-14
Maggie Maiers (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back)
11-12
Cori Gardiner (50 Free, 100 Free); Riley Offerman (100 IM); Katie Heese (50 Fly); Jaiden Slezak (50 Back)
8-under
Elizabeth Bish (25 Free); Stella Ferencak (100 IM)
Relays
8-under
100 Medley Relay (E. Bish, E. Freeman, N. Bish, Brooke Mallory); 100 Free Relay (E. Bish, E. Freeman, S. Ferencak, N. Bish)
13-18
200 Medley Relay (D. Homan, M. Maier, C. Thomson, Hannah Carasia); 200 Free Relay (C. Thomson, M. Maiers, H. Carasisa, D. Homan)
