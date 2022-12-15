Greater Latrobe Aqua Club competed recently in a Chestnut Ridge League tri-meet and won against Norwin.
The following is a list of GLAC first-place finishers:
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 4:56 am
Greater Latrobe Aqua Club competed recently in a Chestnut Ridge League tri-meet and won against Norwin.
The following is a list of GLAC first-place finishers:
Boys
15-up
Ben Bradley (200 Free); Charlie Thomson (50 Free); Charlie Cratty (200 IM, 100 Breast); Patrick Cratty (100 Fly)
13-14
Matthew Lewis (100 Free)
11-12
Ely Goodman (50 Breast)
9-10
Carson Pergar (50 Free); Andrew Frederick (100 IM, 50 Fly); Daniel Underwood (100 Free); Lucas DeMine (50 Back, 50 Breast)
8-under
Noah Bish (25 Free, 100 IM, 50 Free); Everett Freeman (25 Back); Bradley Mascio (25 Breast)
Girls
15-up
Dannika Mucino (200 Free, 100 Back); Abby Vogelsang (50 Free); Bryn Vogelsang (200 IM, 100 Breast); Sydney Lukon (100 Fly); Kate Wolford (100 Free)
13-14
Isabelle Hough (50 Free); McKenzie Bloom (200 IM, 100 Back)
11-12
Beth Cratty (50 Free, 50 Fly, 50 Back); Hannah Underwood (100 Free)
9-10
Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 50 Fly, 100 Free); Jada Fontana (50 Back)
8-under
Elizabeth Bish (25 Free, 25 Fly, 25 Breast); Stella Ferencak (100 IM, 25 Back)
Relays
8-under
100 Medley Relay
E. Freeman, Jocelyn Bender, N. Bish, E. Bish
100 Free Relay
E. Bish, Gabriella Frederick, Brooke Mallory, N. Bish
9-10
200 Free Relay
Anna Szwerc, Kacy Kring, Katie Heese, B. Cratty.
13-18
200 Medley Relay
C. Cratty, Chris Heese, C. Thomson, P. Cratty,
200 Free Relay
C. Thomson, P. Cratty, Chris Heese, C. Cratty
