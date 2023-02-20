20230220-DAGray.jpg
Nathaniel Gray recently signed his letter of intent to attend and play soccer at La Roche University in McCandless. Nate is a senior and a three-sport letter winner at Derry Area High School. He has participated in soccer, football and baseball, and has been team captain of the soccer and football team. He is a four-year letter winner in soccer and has been named Honorable All-Section. In addition, he has received the Sportsmanship Award, Best Defender Award, and Paskovich Award. He is currently ranked 39th in his class with a 4.0 GPA and is among the National Society High School Scholars. Pictured are front L-R: Mark Gray (father), Kathleen Gray (mother), Nathaniel; back L-R: Trenton Hoag (assistant coach), and Mark Shaffer (head coach).

