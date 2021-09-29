The Golf Heritage Society (GHS) is planning to hold its 50th national convention and trade show this weekend, which will take place locally in Latrobe and Pittsburgh.
There will be an early-bird golf outing at nearby Totteridge in Greensburg today and the GHS Hickory Championship will be played at Latrobe Country Club on Thursday. Following the round on Thursday, there will be a 19th hole reception “fireside chat” at the Latrobe Country Club Clubhouse with Bill Hillgrove, featuring Arnold Palmer stories and memories. A golf auction is also scheduled for today from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DoubleTree Ballroom in Monroeville.
There will be several historical workshops, symposiums and presentations, including a talk on Friday from 2:45-4 p.m. with Chris Rodell, author of Arnold Palmer: Homespun Stories of the King. The organization’s annual banquet is Friday, and it will include a charity auction and presentations. Bob Ford, legendary Oakmont PGA Master Professional is the keynote speaker.
The golf antique show is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville.
It’s billed as the largest and most diverse assembly of golf collectables under one roof with more than 100 tables of memorabilia. Event admission is free and many unique and rare Arnold Palmer collectibles will be on display by members of the organization.
