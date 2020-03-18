Greater Latrobe School Board announced during Tuesday’s regular meeting that it will open all of the wrestling coaching positions.
“When you open the head coaching position, they all open,” Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said.
District officials announced on Tuesday that the student activities and recreation committee met Monday night and made the recommendation to open all wrestling coaching positions for the 2020-21 school year.
“It was a unanimous decision,” Teppert said. “At the end of every season, we evaluate the season and if we need to make some changes. The committee thought unanimously that changed needed to be made.”
In January, a reported hazing incident resulted in a police investigation and the cancellation of the Greater Latrobe Junior High wrestling team’s season.
The junior high wrestling team completed section wrestling matches, but two exhibition tournaments and an exhibition match were canceled.
Teppert said in January that details of the case, involving any video footage, was turned over to the state police. Tpr. Steve Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks said at the time that the incident was being investigated as an assault.
The senior high team finished its season on a high note at the state championships last week.
Vinny Kilkeary, a 108-pound freshman, became the fourth state champion in Greater Latrobe history. Kilkeary pinned Jacob Van Dee, an Erie Cathedral Prep sophomore, in 6:31, for the 106-pound title during the PIAA Class 3A State Wrestling Championships in Hershey.
Also, Gabe Willochell capped a stellar career with a third-place finish at 132 pounds during the state championships earlier this month.
This season, Greater Latrobe also qualified for the WPIAL team playoffs for the first time in four years. The Wildcats won their Class AAA first-round match against Connellsville before losing to eventual state runner-up Waynesburg Central in the district quarterfinals.
Teppert said on Tuesday that the district plans to open four paid wrestling positions, two at the senior high and two at the junior high.
Four wrestling coaches were on the list of winter coaches that were previously approved last year, but none were designated with specific junior high coach or assistant coaching duties.
Michael Ciotti was approved as wrestling head coach for $7,796.25, and Chad Schmeling listed as wrestling first assistant at $4,952.75. Cary Lydic and Dave Galando were named wrestling assistant coaches, both at $3,898.13.
“We’re very proud of our student-athletes who have worked very hard to get where they are,” Teppert said. “You do the best you can (during the season), you deal with situations as they arise, and make the best choices that you possibly can at the time.”
