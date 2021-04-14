The Greater Latrobe School Board at its Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday filled the looming vacancy at the district’s athletic director position by promoting from within the department.
The board approved appointing assistant athletic director Zachary Heide as the district’s next athletic director, effective July 1 at a starting salary of $65,000.
Heide is a 2012 Mount Pleasant Area High School graduate and 2016 graduate of Seton Hill University, where he earned a degree in sports management with a minor in business administration.
He was initially hired by GLSD as an in-school suspension supervisor in 2016 before becoming a substitute teacher for the district. He has been employed in the school district’s athletic department for the past four years, first as an athletic secretary and later as assistant athletic director.
Heide, who played collegiate baseball at Seton Hill, said he’s encouraged by the state of Greater Latrobe’s athletic programs and looks to leverage the district’s athletic facilities to help more Wildcats achieve their goals of continuing their athletic careers in college.
“We’ve been moving in a very positive direction. I do feel we will be putting more student athletes into college athletics. That’s one of my hopes moving forward,” he said, “to keep providing our student athletes with the best facilities that we think are some of the highest ranked in our county, if not the WPIAL, and provide them the best opportunities to become better student athletes down the road and to get more of those student athletes into college so they may better themselves in the future both academically and athletically.”
Current athletic director Mark Mears informed the school board last month of his intention to retire in August.
Mears, who has served the district for 31 years, will turn 55 on Aug. 5.
He was previously a learning support teacher within the district before being hired into an administrative role as the director of Child Accounting and Transportation in July 2007. In March 2010, Mears was tabbed to fill a consolidated role of athletic director and director of transportation during an administration re-alignment shakeup.
“Normally, when you have these transitions, it’s someone brand new, but that’s not necessarily the case here because my assistant, Zac, has been here for four years,” Mears said after announcing his retirement last month. “He knows exactly what gets done and I think that makes the process a lot simpler.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.