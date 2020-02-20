The Greater Latrobe Junior High boys’ volleyball team won’t be on its own as the district’s lone junior high club sport any longer.
The district’s school board on Tuesday approved the student activities and recreation committee’s recommendation to make junior high volleyball a school-funded team.
“The bottom line is, they’ve earned it,” GL athletic director Mark Mears said of the program. “They’ve been there a long time. They’re the last junior high team left (as a club team).”
Mears said he expects the costs for the team to become school-funded to be minimal, estimating about $5,000 to cover coaches and transportation costs.
“They’ve actually functioned for a long time as a club and they’ve done very well,” he said. “There’s only two teams in Westmoreland County, it’s us and Hempfield (Area), so they have to play Seneca Valley, Fox Chapel, the big boys.
“They do very well and they’ve been at this a long time. I want to say it’s 10 to 15 years we’ve had this team.
“The board did the right thing, and now all our programs are now under our umbrella,” Mears added. “They’ve survived all this time on their own without any financial support (from the district). They paid the coach themselves.
“It’s unfair at this point when something’s existed that long and that successfully.”
School board president Dr. Michael Zorch praised the district’s commitment to offering its students a strong slate of extracurricular options.
“I think the more we offer kids who are unable to participate in other activities, we increase the pride in the school and increase the chances the kids are going to do better,” Zorch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.