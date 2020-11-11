The Greater Latrobe School Board, during Tuesday’s regular meeting, accepted the resignation of Peter Cuda, boys’ lacrosse coach.
Cuda has been the boys’ lacrosse coach since the district recognized the program as official school affiliates — a step up from prior “club sport” status — in 2015.
Cuda formerly played NCAA Division I lacrosse at the University of Massachusetts. He led the Wildcats to the WPIAL playoffs in each of the previous four seasons played, from 2016-2019, as the team didn’t hold a season in 2020 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
During the 2016 season, Cuda led the Wildcats to a playoff victory, 13-9, during a play-in round game against Gateway. The Wildcats went on to fall to top-seeded, and eventual WPIAL Division II champion, Mars Area in the quarterfinal round. The Wildcats suffered first-round playoff defeats against Upper St. Clair in 2017 and ‘18 before falling to Bethel Park in the opening round of the post-season during the 2019 season.
The boys’ lacrosse team was once sponsored by the former Latrobe-Unity Parks and Recreation Department — currently Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation — and participated in the Western Pennsylvania Scholastic Lacrosse Association until 2008, when it received board permission to become a club sport and join the WPIAL in 2009. The district took on the program as an official school sport in March of 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.