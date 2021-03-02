In this season of uncertainty with everything that’s been going on with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the WPIAL deciding to hold an open tournament for the basketball playoffs because of that, Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel is perfectly fine with the Wildcats having to play a true road game.
“Of all the things that have come from this season, I think that’s one the WPIAL should consider doing all the time,” Wetzel offered. “The open tournament provides opportunity and gives home-court advantage to the teams that have earned it.”
Even if that means Greater Latrobe would have to play one or maybe two playoff games at the another team’s school, rather than a neutral site, Wetzel is all for it.
And that’s exactly what the No. 10-seeded Wildcats (7-6) will do when they travel to No. 7 Thomas Jefferson (18-4) for a Class 5A second-round matchup, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“I think it would bring a whole new feel to the district playoffs,” Wetzel said, referring to a possible change in the format. “And, again, I think the top seeds have earned that right to host a playoff game.”
Greater Latrobe dropped two of its first three Section 3 games, but won five of its last six to finish in third place — at 6-3, behind only Penn Hills and Franklin Regional — out of seven teams. And that’s an indication of just how much the Wildcats have progressed since that very first section game back on Jan. 8, a 30-point loss to Franklin Regional, which they then defeated the second time around.
“From basically having no preseason to see where we were and not having the time to work out things in practice, I think we’ve come a long way,” Wetzel expressed. “Then, when section play started, we weren’t anywhere near where we are now.”
Like every other team in the WPIAL, Greater Latrobe had one non-section game to get ready for the regular season and section play. Then came the state-mandated, three-week shutdown by the state over concerns about the virus before the season was allowed to resume in early January.
“There were a lot of could-be distractions, in the idea that we may not even have a season. But you had to prepare anyway,” Wetzel noted.
“Then there was still doubt as to if we have anything that resembled a season. From the point it started until now, I think our team has grown leaps and bounds.
“The guys are making the most out of the season. The effort and focus has just been tremendous.”
One category Wetzel points to is assists. Greater Latrobe’s five starters have 246 assists on 299 made field goals.
“I think we’re really good at sharing the ball and getting people good shots,” Wetzel remarked. “I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve had success.”
Of the Wildcats’ five starters, senior point guard Ryan Sickenberger has the highest shooting percentage (47.8%). He is 64 of 134 with 26 of his makes being three-pointers and is also averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists. 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
The team’s leading scorer is 6-foot-3 senior guard Frank Newill at an even 16 points a game (44.4% shooting percentage, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists). He’s followed by 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Landon Butler (14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 assists), Ryan Sickenberger, 6-foot senior guard Drew Clair (7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals) and 6-foot junior forward Chase Sickenberger with 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals.
In terms of percentage, senior backup guard Nick Rauco actually has the best (58.3%), but is in there more for his defense and has attempted only 24 shots (14 field goals) while averaging 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds. The other top reserve for Greater Latrobe is 6-foot-3 senior guard Michael Shoemaker (1.1 points).
As far as the Wildcats’ seeding goes — Greater Latrobe is ranked No. 10 in the classification — Wetzel says they’re right about where he thought they’d be. Thomas Jefferson, meanwhile, drew the No. 7 seed despite only three other teams in Class 5A (New Castle, Chartiers Valley, Mars Area) having a better winning percentage.
The Jaguars finished third in Section 1, trailing only Laurel Highlands and Albert Gallatin and ahead of three other teams. And they’ve brought a football mentality — as one of the top programs in the state — to the basketball court.
Several members of Thomas Jefferson’s basketball team were football players. And Wetzel says it shows.
“We’re up against a tremendous basketball team,” Wetzel indicated. “They try to push you around and make things difficult for you.
“You can just tell that they’re rough and aggressive football players. But they play basketball well, too.
“They go to the boards really well at both ends. They try to lean on you and make things as difficult as possible.
“And when there’s a loose ball, they feel like it’s theirs. They use their physicality in every aspect of the game.”
It’s also a veteran Thomas Jefferson team. Five of the Jaguars’ top six players are seniors.
They are guards Ian Hansen (5-7), Jake Pugh (5-9) and Aidan Kelly (6-1), and forwards Preston Zandier (6-1) and the 6-foot-6 Ethan Dunsey. The other is 6-foot-3 junior forward Shawn McSwiggen while 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Jordan Mayer and freshman guard Evan Berger (6-foot-1) come off the bench.
“They’re real physical and aggressive,” Wetzel reiterated. “They’re especially stingy defensively.”
Thomas Jefferson is giving up only 45.4 points a game while averaging 60.3. Greater Latrobe is scoring at a 63.5 clip, but allowing exactly the same.
“We’re going to have to match their aggressiveness, and then some,” Wetzel stressed. “We have to make sure we’re prepared for that.
“They’re strong and physical, but they’re also good at basketball. And they’re all good players.
“I don’t think they have that one player who’s going to stand out above the rest, but they’re all solid. They can all dribble, shoot and rebound, and they’re all athletic. As far as being able to focus on one or two players, you can’t do that.”
A win by the Wildcats would put them in the quarterfinals against either No. 2 seed New Castle (17-2) or No. 15 Plum (8-5). That game is scheduled for noon on Saturday at a site to be determined.
