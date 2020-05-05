Greater Latrobe teammates Alex Walker and Lane Ruffner could be reunited again in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), one of the top junior hockey leagues in the United States.
Walker, the IceCats’ standout junior forward, recently signed a tender agreement to play for Texas-based Wichita Falls in the NAHL for the 2020-21 season.
“It was only a matter of time before a team found Alex,” Greater Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “He has a creative hockey mind with a good work ethic. He plays with an edge and chip on his shoulder, and as a coach, you love to have a player like that.”
Walker, a 6-foot, 160-pound, left-handed shot, and Ruffner helped the IceCats to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game in March, a game that remains in limbo because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Ruffner signed a tender agreement of his own in December to play for Wichita Falls in the NAHL.
“Alex is a versatile forward that has put up a lot of points consistently in the last few seasons,” Wichita Falls head scout Chris Pyzik said. “We think he’s someone who can provide solid depth in his first season of junior hockey and really blossom into a prominent role in the future.”
Ruffner was the first player signed by Wichita Falls in its recruiting class for the 2020-21 season, the Warriors’ first in the league. Walker is the fifth forward and eighth overall player tendered by Wichita Falls.
A tender is a contract — of sorts — that a player signs, announcing his intentions to play for only that particular NAHL team. Once a player signs a tender with an NAHL team, his player rights belong to that team within the NAHL and he may not be recruited by any other NAHL team.
Walker, along with starring at Greater Latrobe, also played AAA U18 local amateur hockey with Esmark Stars, a Pittsburgh-based travel club that’s part of the North Hills Amateur Hockey Association, which is part of the Pittsburgh Amateur Hockey League and USA Hockey.
Walker enjoyed a standout season with Esmark, scoring 25 goals and 76 points with a plus-58, plus/minus in 57 games. He helped lead Esmark to the Mid-American District Championship and a spot in the 2020 USA Hockey 18U Tier I National Championships, which were ultimately canceled because of the coronavirus. The 18U Esmark Stars ended its season ranked among the top 10 teams in the country.
During the 2018-19 season, Walker scored 16 points and 48 points in 53 games played for Esmark, and the prior year, he scored 29 goals and 71 points in 60 games. Also while at Esmark, he had the opportunity to play hockey in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan against some of the best talent in Eastern Europe and Asia.
“Alex is a very gifted player who has worked hard at improving his game and skill set,” Esmark 18U head coach Dave Kosick said. “He has scored a number of highlight and memorable goals over the past three seasons with our program and his performance in NAPHL play and at the Mid-American District Championships solidified his high-end potential.”
At Greater Latrobe, Walker scored 26 goals and 82 points in his last 31 games played. Walker, whose 28-game scoring streak was snapped in the IceCats’ regular-season finale, has 19 goals and 63 points in his last 22 games played. He scored 12 goals and 41 points — good for fifth in Class AA scoring, and a 3.15 points per game average, in just 13 PIHL games this past season.
Walker helped Greater Latrobe to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game for the third time in eight seasons and the sixth time in 13 seasons overall. The IceCats have won four Class AA Penguins Cup championships — and Class AA Pennsylvania Cup state titles — since 2008.
“We’re very happy to hear that he will pursue his career at the next level and we wish him the best,” Werner said.
Walker and Ruffner continue a long-standing tradition of Greater Latrobe standouts to play in the NAHL.
Blake Rossi signed a tender to play the 2018-19 season in the NAHL with the Amarillo Bulls, while J.T. Schimizzi signed in the same season with the Alaska-based Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Former Greater Latrobe star forward Dalton Hunter spent three seasons in the NAHL with the Johnstown Tomahawks before moving onto the United States Hockey League, the top junior ice hockey league in the country.
Hunter, who plays Division I hockey at Mercyhurst University, played with the Youngstown Phantoms and the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL. He also twice participated in a New York Islanders minicamp.
Jayson Angus, another former Greater Latrobe standout, also spent time in the NAHL with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, in addition to a NAHL stint in New Mexico before playing Division I hockey at Sault Ste. Marie Michigan-based Lake Superior State.
Alex Singley, another former standout at Greater Latrobe, also played two NAHL seasons in Johnstown.
