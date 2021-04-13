Spring sports are in full swing and area athletes continue to produce solid performances at the collegiate level.
Gannon University’s Rebecca Tatone was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Pitcher of the Week on Monday. The former Greater Latrobe ace received the weekly recognition for the first time in her career as the left-handed pitcher collected three wins to help the Golden Knights to a series sweeps over Slippery Rock and Clarion.
The junior registered a 0.86 ERA, as she threw three complete games allowing just three total runs on 15 hits with 18 strikeouts.
In Gannon’s final game of weekend play, Tatone earned her first career shutout as she limited Clarion to four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
She has a 6-1 record with 45 strikeouts and 16 walks this season.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Joe Piper of Seton Hill University notched a top-five finish in track and field on Sunday at the Ed Fry Invitational in Indiana. He placed fifth in the 200 (:22.24) and seventh in the 100 with a :10.9.
Seton Hill’s Zakh Williams came in sixth in the 400 at :51.22, while Zack Carl finished ninth. Jacob Burkey also competes for the Griffins. Williams, Carl and Burkey all attended Greater Latrobe.
In men’s volleyball, former Derry Area standout John Kerr saw action for Penn State University over the weekend as the Nittany Lions swept the University of Charleston. The 6-foot-6 sophomore has 12 kills in 11 matches for Penn State.
Greater Latrobe’s Eve O’Sullivan ranks second in goals scored with 12 for the Waynesburg University women’s lacrosse team. She scored three goals in a loss against Westminster on April 7, and one goal in a 14-goal defeat against Chatham on Saturday.
On the gridiron, Christian Jablonski saw action for Lehigh University during a 20-13 defeat against Lafayette on Saturday. The freshman, formerly of Ligonier Valley, has recorded two tackles in three games for the 0-3 Mountain Hawks.
Former Derry Area standout and Waynesburg sophomore Justin Flack rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries during a 40-7 loss against Bethany. Flack scored the Yellow Jacket’s lone touchdown in defeat. Ligonier Valley’s Michael McVicker, Cole Peters and Alex Torrance also play for Waynesburg, as well as Greater Latrobe’s Bo Ruffner.
On April 3, former Ligonier Valley standout Jane Garver struck out 10 batters for Robert Morris University during a 4-3 win in extra innings against Purdue Fort Wayne. She went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits.
The freshman is 1-1 with a 4.82 ERA in 12 appearances and eight starts. She has 30 strikeouts and 15 walks this season.
Akron University’s Lexie Petrof, and Garver’s former LV teammate, is 0-4 this season with a 2.20 ERA, striking out 26 and walking 13 this season in 11 appearances.
Jacob Bradish, formerly Greater Latrobe, went three innings for Penn State Altoon during a 10-8 defeat against Wilson College last Thursday. He finished two strikeouts, allowing one run on one hit in relief. The freshman has appeared in two games, sporting a 1.93 ERA with five strikeouts.
Competing for the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, former Greater Latrobe standout Mario Battaglia tied for 38th in men’s golf during Friday and Saturday’s 2021 PSAC Championships at Hershey Country Club.
He finished with a two-round score of 167, with marks of 89 and 78.
Pitt-Johnstown will wrap-up the 2021 season at the 2021 IUP Invitational at Indiana Country Club on April 19-20.
Greater Latrobe’s Keith Torrillo scored the first goal of his career for Grove City College’s men’s lacrosse team during an 18-1 victory against Chatham on Saturday.
In men’s basketball, former Greater Latrobe standout Michael Noonan scored 10 points for Allegheny College during a 105-92 win against Carnegie Mellon on Friday. The freshman went 5-of-9 from the field, with six rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.