Greater Latrobe’s Ryan Sickenberger is headed to Allegheny College to play basketball next winter.
“Excited and grateful to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Allegheny College,” the senior wrote via Twitter on Tuesday.
A recent Class 5A All-Section 3 First Team selection, Sickenberger led the Wildcats among shooters who averaged at least one three-point attempt a game, with a 45.6% clip from downtown. One of those included a buzzer-beater to lift Greater Latrobe to a 56-53 home victory against Franklin Regional on Senior Night.
A Second Team selection last year, Sickenberger averaged 13.5 points this season. He also led the team with two steals per game.
Senior guard Frank Newill and sophomore guard Landon Butler were named Honorable Mention this year.
Sickenberger will join former teammate Michael Noonan, a freshman at Allegheny, next season in Meadville.
Noonan recently made his collegiate debut for Allegheny College during a 108-81 win against Penn State Altoona. He scored 12 points, going 5-of-6 from the field, including a three-pointer.
Greater Latrobe finished with a 9-7 record overall. The Wildcats finished third in Section 3 with a 6-3 record, despite losing two of their first three games.
Earning the No. 10 seed in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs, Greater Latrobe defeated No. 7 Thomas Jefferson in a first-round 61-59 thriller, but suffered a 14-point quarterfinals loss to eventual WPIAL Class 5A champ No. 2 New Castle Area.
Sickenberger’s three-point play with 43 seconds left gave the Wildcats a 60-59 lead against Thomas Jefferson. He finished with 16 points in that game, helping Greater Latrobe to a first-round two-point win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.