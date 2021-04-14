Greater Latrobe’s Dom Robinson reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, which was played on Tuesday at North Allegheny High School.
Robinson got by North Allegheny’s Chase Davidson, 11-10, with a 9-7 tiebreaker in the opening round. He fell against Phillip Gorun, of Mount Lebanon, 10-5, during the quarterfinals.
Gorun lost, 6-3, 6-1, in the semifinals against Colin Gramley of Shady Side Academy, while Jacob Patterson of South Fayette also advanced to the championship of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament with a win against Adeel Pracha of Shady Side Academy.
Robinson qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament during the third-place consolation match of the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Tournament, which took place last week at Franklin Regional High School. Robinson reached the semifinals during the first day of that tournament.
In 2019, Robinson advanced to the championship match of the Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament. He lost in the opening round of the 2019 WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament.
The Section 1-AAA Doubles Tournament is scheduled for April 20-21 at Franklin Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.