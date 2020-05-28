Former Greater Latrobe wrestling standout Luke Pletcher was recognized by the Big Ten Conference as Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners on Wednesday.
Pletcher, in addition to excelling on the mat at Ohio State University, was named an NWCA Scholar All-American, Academic All-Big Ten honoree and Ohio State Scholar-Athlete in all seasons eligible for those awards.
Pletcher just finished his senior season at Ohio State and joined the University of Pittsburgh as a volunteer assistant coach. He was named a First Team All-American at 141 pounds this past season and the top seed in his weight class entering the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, which were ultimately canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Pletcher, a four-time NCAA qualifier and three-time All-American, earned his first Big Ten championship as a senior after reaching the finals as a sophomore and junior. He finished his senior season with a 26-1 record and leaves Ohio State with a 108-21 career mark. That includes 23 major decisions, eight pins and five technical falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.