One of the first people that Greater Latrobe graduate Luke Pletcher heard from after he agreed to take the volunteer assistant wrestling coach position at the University of Pittsburgh was Derry Area alumnus Micky Phillippi.
“I texted him to say congratulations,” Phillippi said with a chuckle on Wednesday, “and he responded by saying ‘I fully expect you to call me Coach from now on.’ ”
Pletcher, who went 26-1 for Ohio State this season and was the No. 1 seed at 141 pounds in an NCAA Tournament wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, also relayed the story with a laugh.
“We haven’t really worked out consistently since we went to college,” said Pletcher who will begin his senior-level freestyle career with the Pittsburgh Wrestling Club Regional Training Center.
“It will be fun to work out with him again. I picked up some new things at Ohio State, and I’m sure he picked up some new things at Pitt. It will be cool to bounce ideas off of each other. He’ll be chasing national titles, and I’ll be trying to make a world team.”
The Buckeyes are affiliated with one of the nation’s top regional training centers, but Pletcher said the ability to begin his coaching career is one of the reasons he chose to return to the Keystone State, where he was a three-time PIAA champion for the Wildcats.
“We couldn’t be more excited about Luke joining our staff,” Panthers coach Keith Gavin said in a news release. “He is obviously a very skilled and accomplished wrestler, but on top of that, I have always respected him for his approach to the sport, the way he competes and his character. Luke is from Western Pennsylvania and is a great overall fit for us. He will have an immediate impact here.”
Pletcher joins former Franklin Regional and Penn State star Nico Megaludis in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Club. In wrestling, RTCs are privately funded by donors and pay athletes, who are able to continue their international careers without having to work a day job.
In Pletcher’s case, he’ll also help coach the Panthers. So, while he’ll be helping to teach wrestlers such as Phillippi, Pletcher also will be looking to learn more about freestyle – which is different than the folkstyle wrestled in U.S. high schools and colleges – from Gavin and assistant coach Drew Headlee.
“Having Nico there will be big,” Pletcher said. “Keith had a great freestyle career. I’m sure he’s got some tips and tricks. Drew had a good freestyle career. I just want to get in there and get started.”
Phillippi also shares that desire to get back on the mats.
Neither has been able to practice because of the social distancing rules in place across the country, but the pair are eager to renew a relationship that dates back to their days as frequent training partners in high school. In college, they split a pair of matches at 133 pounds in the 2018-19 season before Pletcher moved up to 141, but that rivalry didn’t affect their friendship.
“It’s going to be cool,” Pletcher said. “We’ve always been cordial. We’re good friends. That was never an issue when we were competing. To be on the same team, it can only get better. It’s exciting to be back and working with him and all of the other guys on the team as well.”
Pletcher never redshirted with the Buckeyes. Phillippi took a redshirt at the University of Virginia and then was granted an extra year by the NCAA, which initially ruled in him ineligible when he transferred to Pitt. So, even though they each graduated in 2016, Phillippi has two more seasons remaining with the Panthers.
“It couldn’t be a better situation for me,” Phillippi said. “Iron sharpens iron. When we were growing up, I think we helped one another in the sport. To have him as a partner will help me and the team as a whole. I think it’s going to be awesome.”
