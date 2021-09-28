Greater Latrobe’s Owen Miele was unable to advance during the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals on Monday at Willowbrook Country Club.
Also on Monday, the Derry Area boys’ golf team is one round from another section championship during a big 202-304 victory against Geibel in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Miele qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals during last week’s WPIAL Section 1-AAA Qualifier. He’s one of six golfers from the section who competed in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals on Monday, with the top 36 out of 72 advancing to the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Championship on Oct. 5 at Nemacolin Country Club.
“I am proud of Owen and the season he has had,” Greater Latrobe coach Scott Reaugh said. “He truly is an example of someone who has worked hard from the time he was a freshman until now to get better each season. He has been a key component of the success of the team this year and has been an excellent example for the younger kids at the fact that hard work pays off.”
Miele shot an 87 for the Wildcats. Max Johnson of Fox Chapel Area was the final qualifier with an 83. A pair of Penn-Trafford and Indiana Area teammates advanced to the district championship from the section. Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski shot a 75, three strokes from the low score of 72 turned in by Rocco Salvitti, while teammate Chase Crissman also qualified, along with Indiana Area’s Harrison Martineau and Trevor Todd.
“I feel for (Miele), as he was close to making the cut for the finals,” Reaugh said. “He just struggled a little with a couple of tee shots that put him in bad positions and he was forced to punch out into the fairway. It was really windy and I think this maybe affected him a little.”
Derry Area, as a team, finished sixth in the district during the WPIAL Class 2A championship match last season. The Trojans won their first section title in golf during the 2017 season. They added to that with another section title in 2019 and a third in four seasons – the first outright title – in 2020. In 2019, Derry Area also advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship where the Trojans finished fifth in the district.
Now, the Trojans are closing in on another section title.
Derry Area is one round away from a third consecutive section championship. The Trojans are scheduled to visit Yough, 1:45 p.m. today at Madison Club. A win would give the Trojans their third consecutive section championship and a fourth in five seasons.
Hunter Jurica led the charge on Monday with an even par 36, while Ashton Beighley and Nick Thomas followed, both at 39. Jonathan Hugus came in with a 41, while William Hugus carded a 47 to close the round for the Trojans.
“I am very happy for the three seniors, Nick, John and Will,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “They have been with the program for four years and (Monday) was their senior night … their last section match on their home course. Nick shot a career-best 39 and it was well earned on a very windy day.”
