Greater Latrobe senior Owen Miele had a disastrous 14th hole, but it didn’t matter.
Miele recovered and advanced in the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Boys’ Golf Playoffs.
Miele was the lone Wildcat – though three others were close – to move on, as six total golfers from the section advanced during the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Qualifier on Tuesday at Indiana Country Club.
“I am thrilled for Owen,” Greater Latrobe coach Scott Reaugh said. “This year, as a senior, he has really improved and has been a key factor in our improvement from last season. He has the best average on the team, so I am thrilled that he is moving on.”
Miele shot a 77, which was three above the target score of 80 needed to move on. Miele will advance to the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals at Willowbrook Country Club next Monday. Miele will be joined by Harrison Martineau, of Indiana Area, who shot a low round of 2-under-par. Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski was one stroke back at 1-under-par, while teammate Chase Crissman, along with Trevor Todd of Indiana Area and Austin Corona of Hempfield Area also advanced.
Three other Greater Latrobe golfers were either one stroke or two from advancing. Alex DiBernardo and J.D. Robinson both finished with an 81, one stroke from the cut, while Daylan Yeager ended two strokes off with an 82.
DiBernardo and Robinson both had a chance with one hole to play. DeBernardo needed a par on the par-five 18th hole and he made bogey. Robinson needed a birdie on 18 and he made par. Teammates P.J. Germano and Jake Pavlik both shot an 85 and 88, respectively.
“I feel for Daylan, Alex and J.D., who just missed the cut,” Reaugh said. “They played really well today, just coming up a few strokes short.”
Miele shot an even par 36 on the front nine, two from Turowski and one off Martineau at the time. Miele was at even par through 13 holes, but he hit a ball out of bounds on hole No. 14 and finished with a seven. Miele recovered a shot a 41 on the back nine to advance.
“Despite that setback, he was able to pull together and finish with a 6-over-77,” Reaugh said.
Greater Latrobe is 6-5 overall as a team and more importantly 6-3 in the section. The Wildcats are still in the hunt for a WPIAL playoff spot, but they need Hempfield Area to lose two matches to get into the dance. Greater Latrobe won three consecutive section titles from 17-19 and six in eight years during that span.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to travel to Penn-Trafford, 2 p.m. Thursday at Manor Valley Golf Course.
Also on Tuesday, the Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team remained perfect in Section 1-AA play with a 164-238 victory against Ligonier Valley at Mount Odin.
Meghan Zambruno carded a 1-over-par-38 to lead the way for GCC (9-0), while Alyssa Johnston shot a 57 for Ligonier Valley.
