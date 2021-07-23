In 2017, Greater Latrobe baseball enjoyed the greatest season in program history, winning both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships.
This past spring, Seton Hill University baseball had arguably the best campaign in school history, posting the top mark in the conference, winning the regional tournament, and reaching the NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament.
The common thread between those teams? Jared Kollar, who was an ace pitcher for both squads.
Kollar recently concluded his career with the Griffins after four successful seasons, but he opted to utilize his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, Kollar will transfer to Rutgers University for the 2022 season, playing in the Big Ten Conference at the Division I level.
Kollar’s path to the Scarlet Knights was not straightforward, however.
At about the midway point of this past semester, Kollar met with Seton Hill baseball head coach Marc “Maz” Marizzaldi to discuss his future. With his graduation on the horizon and dual majors in math and actuarial science, Kollar knew he wanted to pursue further education in mechanical engineering. Seton Hill was not a fit for that major, however, meaning that Kollar would have to look elsewhere in order to play one more season. As a result, the right-handed hurler began looking at and applying to other schools. With baseball in full stride with the Griffins, though, Kollar remained focused on the season at hand, and was unable to enter the transfer portal to talk with other coaches.
Once the Griffins’ concluded play in early June, Kollar officially entered the portal, allowing him an opportunity to explore numerous options. Additionally, Maz reached out on Kollar’s behalf, and secured him a potential landing spot with Penn State University. But while the Nittany Lions agreed to accept Kollar, the communication was not frequent.
“I didn’t hear much from them,” Kollar said. “I was set on Penn State, but Rutgers was persistent, so I gave them some time.”
As the Scarlet Knights contacted Kollar almost daily, he began to take a closer look at their program and educational reputation. Furthermore, Seton Hill pitching coach Tim Cronin had connections with the Rutgers coaching staff, and his recommendation played a key factor in Kollar’s decision to ultimately head to Piscataway, New Jersey.
“I felt like Rutgers was just the best fit,” Kollar stated.
While he’s already taking an online class now, Kollar will report to the school towards the end of summer to begin his master’s program, with the hope that his final college season can potentially lead to a pro career.
There is a recent precedent for that path yielding success, as former Seton Hill pitcher Patrick Monteverde transferred to Texas Tech last year, and after a stellar campaign, was recently selected in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball entry draft.
“I would love to get drafted. I think breaking my hand this year didn’t give me any exposure at all,” said Kollar, who missed more than a month of the season because of the injury. “Hopefully at Rutgers, I get a little bit more velocity on my fastball and that makes me stand out a little bit more, and hopefully have another good season so I can get picked up afterwards.”
While the transition from DII to DI could be significant, Kollar believes the caliber of play in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has prepared him for what’s next.
“I know it’s better baseball,” he said of playing in the Big Ten. “I think this league (PSAC) has actually prepared me a lot for it; there’s a lot of D1 guys here.”
Perhaps a bigger adjustment for Kollar will be geographically, however. After playing the past four years in Greensburg, he’ll now reside more than five hours away from Latrobe, making it more difficult for family and friends to see him play.
“It’s going to be a little different, definitely, without being close to home,” he noted.
However, Kollar has experience playing outside of Westmoreland County, as he’s currently competing in a summer collegiate league in North Carolina. As part of the Morehead City Marlins in the Coastal Plains League, Kollar has helped boost his squad to first place currently in the division for the second half of the season. The postseason is slated to commence on Aug. 1, and the champion will be crowned approximately a week later.
Competing for a championship is something to which Kollar has become accustomed. The Griffins went 23-4 in PSAC action this past season, and earned the top seed in the conference tournament. As the hosts, Seton Hill defeated Gannon in the opening round, with Kollar earning the victory with six scoreless innings.
After defeating Mercyhurst in the best-of-three semifinals, the Griffins reached the championship series against Bloomsburg. In Game One, Kollar surrendered just two hits and one unearned run in 4.2 innings, but did not factor into the decision in the Griffins’ victory. The Huskies rallied to win the final two games, however, denying the Griffins their first PSAC tournament crown since 2018, when Kollar was a freshman.
It was that first postseason run that opened Kollar’s eyes to the magnitude of the college baseball playoffs.
“Postseason is so much different, especially here at Seton Hill. As soon as playoffs hit, it’s like “now it’s the time for us to do it,”’ he noted. “I would say that’s probably the biggest turning point for me in my college career for buying into the team mentality.”
Despite coming up short this season, the Griffins still advanced to the Atlantic Regional, and fittingly, opened play against Bloomsburg. Kollar impressed once again, working six scoreless innings in earning the win. Subsequently, the Griffins bested Millersville University on consecutive days, the latter of which featured Kollar coming on in relief to earn the save. That win clinched the regional title, and advanced the Griffins to the Division II “World Series”, just the second appearance in SHU program history.
While Seton Hill came up short of the ultimate goal, the Griffins did win their first game of the tournament, with Kollar throwing four innings, allowing just one run. He also maintained his reputation as a big game pitcher, an attribute he developed during his senior year with the Wildcats.
“I told myself it’s just baseball; It’s 60 feet, six inches to home, don’t make it bigger than it is,” Kollar noted. “That’s kind of what I told myself back in high school when we had that run ... that it’s just a game. Don’t try to do too much, because usually the team that tries to do too much usually doesn’t win.”
He finished the season with a mark of 5-0 in 37.2 innings, posting a microscopic earned run average of 1.19 to go with nine walks and 59 strikeouts.
“This whole season just was fun. I’ll definitely remember my teammates, and just this team,” he said.
