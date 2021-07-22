Former Greater Latrobe baseball standout Zach Kokoska is ready to officially begin his Major League Baseball career.
On Wednesday, Kokoska signed with the Colorado Rockies, the team that selected the former Kansas State standout in the 10th round — No. 290 overall — during the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.
Kokoska, who just finished his junior year at Kansas State, had another year of eligibility remaining, but he ended up signing with the Rockies. Major League Baseball’s draft slotting system places a value depending on where players are drafted per round. Kokoska signed for a little below slot value at $130,000, as his bonus slot value, per MLB.com, was at $147,400 after he was selected by the Rockies in the 10th round last week.
Kokoska led Kansas State in all three slash categories with a .363 average, a .445 on-base percentage and a .675 slugging percentage. Kokoska, in his junior season, set career-best marks in home runs with 15, RBI with 46, and he led the team with 19 doubles on his way to being named an ABCA/Rawlings All-Central First Team selection.
Kokoska was a 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team selection and he was voted onto the Big 12’s All-Tournament Team following Kansas State’s run to the semifinals of the conference playoffs. Kokoska strung together a career-long 41-game on-base streak during the season, including a stretch of seven consecutive multi-hit games. His on-base streak marked the longest by a Kansas State player in the Big 12 era.
Kokoska, the son of Scott and Stacie, also has two sisters, Taylor and Brooke.
Kokoska helped Greater Latrobe to the program’s first-ever WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A state baseball championships in 2017, and was also named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year. Kokoska, who also played with Latrobe Legion and the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League, locally, appeared in 14 games at Virginia Tech before eventually finding a college home at Kansas State.
The Rockies’ farm system consists of seven Minor League baseball affiliates throughout the country and also in the Dominican Republic. It includes two Dominican Summer League teams, another in the Arizona Complex League, teams in Fresno and Spokane in Class A, Hartford in Class AA and Albuquerque as a Class AAA affiliate.
