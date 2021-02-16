A former Greater Latrobe football standout is going Division I.
Greater Latrobe senior Tucker Knupp will play football next season at Lehigh University. Lehigh competes at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level as a member of the Patriot League.
Knupp, a 6-foot, 230-pound inside linebacker, secured First Team All-Conference defensive recognition this past season as part of the WPIAL Class 5A All-Conference Big East Team. Knupp was a First Team pick at linebacker, as well, during his junior year.
Knupp finished second on the team defensively this past season with 52 total tackles, including 14 solo stops. Knupp ended with about nine tackles per game, including a team-best seven tackles for loss. He also had a team-high three sacks on defense, an interception and a forced fumble. Knupp also helped the Wildcats offensively with 16 receptions for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wildcats finished the season with a 2-4 overall record, including a 1-3 mark in WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference play.
The Patriot League canceled its fall sports seasons because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which prevented the football team from playing. But the Patriot League announced a plan last month for its football programs to play in the spring. Lehigh is scheduled to play four games, starting March 13 at home against Holy Cross. The Patriot League Championship is scheduled for April 17.
Former Ligonier Valley standout lineman Christian Jablonski is currently at Lehigh as a freshman. Jablonski was a two-year starter and three-year letterman at Ligonier Valley.
Lehigh has competed in the FCS playoffs 11 times in its history, most recently during back-to-back years in 2016-17. Coach Tom Gilmore went 4-7 overall and 3-3 in league play during his first season at Lehigh.
