Greater Latrobe’s junior Vinny Kilkeary won his second PIAA wrestling championship Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Last year, Kilkeary won at the 106-lbs mark. This year, he claimed the top spot in the 120-lbs class.
Kilkeary was one of four Greater Latrobe wrestlers to place at the PIAA championships.
Luke Willochell (106) placed second, Jack Pletcher (152) finished third and Corey Boerio (215) claimed a sixth-place finish.
Derry Area’s Christian Hirak finished in eighth place at the 152-lbs mark.
Kilkeary’s road to the championship continued in the quarterfinals, where he faced Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler.
Kilkeary took the early scoring lead in the match with a two-point takedown near the close of the first period.
Ziegler got on the scoreboard in the second period via an escape at 1:52. Kilkeary counted with a takedown and two-point nearfall at 1:36. Ziegler would add another escape at 1:18 to bring the scoring to 6-2 at the close of the second period.
In the third period, Kilkeary would add a point for a reversal, sealing his victory and moving on to the semifinals.
In the semifinals, Kilkeary’s opponent was Kamdyn Williams of Manheim Township. Kilkeary went up early in the first period scoring two points via a takedown. Williams would answer rattling off the next five points (an escape, takedown and a nearfall). Kilkeary responded with an escape and a takedown to close the first period with a score knotted at 5-all.
Kilkeary broke the tie scoring two points in the second period going up 7-5 heading into the third quarter.
Williams scored the first point of the third period on an early escape. Kilkeary then took over scoring two points for a takedown at :52 and another two points for a nearfall at :48. A stalling penalty against Williams would give Kilkeary another point for a final tally of 12-6.
In the finals, Kilkeary would take on Dover’s Mason Leiphart. Kilkeary took control of the match early and would not waiver. He put two points on the scoreboard in the first for a takedown at 1:20. He would add another two points for a takedown in the second period before Leiphart got on the scoreboard with a one-point reversal, but Kilkeary would counter with another takedown in the closing seconds of the period.
Kilkeary scored six points in the opening minute of the third period to seal his win and second PIAA championship.
Willochell pinned Council Rock South’s Luke Reitter at 5:32 to advance to the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, Willochell made relatively quick work of Cole McFarland of Haverford. Willochell scored a pin at :55 to move on to the finals of the 106-lbs class.
Willochell faced Nathan Desmond of Bethlehem Catholic in the finals. Desmond took the early lead in scoring going up 8-1 after period one. Desmond would control the tempo of the rest of the match eventually scoring the major decision win, 15-5, to take first place and Willochell second.
At 152, Jack Pletcher wrestled from the first round of the consolation of eight to the third-place contest where he saw Northhampton’s Dagen Condomitti in a close match.
After a scoreless first period, Condomitti scored his first and only point on an escape to open the second period. It would take Pletcher until the third period to draw even with Condomitti on a reversal in the opening seconds of the period. The score would remain tied until :42 left in the match, where Pletcher scored two points via takedown to secure the win and a third-place finish.
Corey Boerio wrestled from the second round of the consolation round of 16 to the semifinals of the consolation round. In the semifinals, Boerio would see Nicholas Pavlechko of State College. Pavlechko decisioned Boerio 4-0 to move on to the third-place match as Boerio moved on to face Liam Volk-Klos of Seneca Valley in a match to determine fifth place. Volk-Klos carried a 3-0 score into the third period, where Boerio scored a point on Volk-Klos’ technical violation to bring the final score to 3-1 and placing Boerio at sixth place.
Derry Area’s Hirak got bumped from his quarterfinals contest by Newport’s Ganon Smith by a pin at 5:39. Hirak would decision Collin Hearn of Conneaut Area 3-2 in the second round of the consolation round of eight. In the first round of the consolation round of four, Lackawanna Trail’s Robert Schneider decisioned Hirak, 4-1.
Hirak would wrestle Towanda’s Bryant Green for seventh place. Hirak had a points lead, before Green scored a pin at 4:45. Hirak takes eighth place.
