Vincent Kilkeary won a state title last season. Now the Greater Latrobe sophomore will get a chance to face the wrestler who kept him from winning one in 2019.
Kilkeary will take on Central Mountain freshman Dalton Perry at 113 pounds on Saturday night in True Power, which will bring 36 of the top wrestlers in the state to Tyrone for a dual meet. Presented by PA Power Wrestling, the event is not open to the public because of coronavirus restrictions, but fans can watch a live stream with a subscription to Rokfin.com.
“It’s my first time doing a one-match event,” Kilkeary said. “I just have to go in ready. Dalton’s really tough. We’ll go at it. It’s going to be fun. I like this stuff, getting back on the mat.”
Kilkeary captured the 106-pound PIAA Class 3A championship in March. A year earlier he was denied a shot at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling championship after a 4-3 loss to Perry. Perry finished second in 2019 but won a PJW title this year.
True Power features junior high, high school and post-graduate level wrestlers, with 15 boys’ bouts, two girls’ events and one men’s match on the card. There are 15 folkstyle and three freestyle matches scheduled.
“We’re very excited about this event, which we believe will come to be a staple on the Pennsylvania wrestling calendar,” said PA Power founder Jeff Upson. “The pandemic has limited what the wrestling community can do, given social distancing requirements and crowd-size limitations. We wanted to put on an event that will make the safety of everyone involved an absolute necessity but also give competitors and fans the high-level wrestling that they have been craving. We are confident that True Power will do exactly that.”
The main event is a senior-level freestyle match between Brock Zacherl and Kyle Shoop, a pair of Pennsylvania high school standouts who went on to become Division I All-Americans for Keystone State colleges.
True Power features a number of WPIAL wrestlers, including participants from Burrell and Franklin Regional.
