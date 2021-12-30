CANONSBURG — Vinny Kilkeary came into the Powerade Wrestling Tournament as the top seed at 120 pounds. He left that night angry, bitter and saddled with his first loss of the season.
Kilkeary brought the crowd at Canon-McMillan’s gym to its feet but for the wrong reason during a 2-1 loss to Adam Schweitzer, a senior from Notre Dame Green Pond who was unseeded.
Kilkeary, a junior at Greater Latrobe, was too upset to be interviewed but head coach Mark Mears had some choice things to say about the officiating.
“On four different times, I thought we should have had points on two of those times,” Mears said. “It’s a little frustrating. You hear the whole gym exploding (with noise). You’ve got 1,000 people agreeing with you. That kid works so hard. Out of those flurries, two of them should have come with points.”
Mears was upset that a takedown and escape in the third period were not awarded to Kilkeary, who won a state title as a freshman and finished third last season.
“I believed we carried the attack the entire match,” Mears said. “It’s hard to attack somebody who is backing up for six minutes. If you are not going to force them to wrestle, that’s going to make the job tough. At this level, you have to force these kids to wrestle.”
Mears believes Kilkeary, who recently committed to Ohio State, will bounce back on Thursday’s second day of the tournament.
“It’s all about resiliency,” said Mears. “You want him to bounce back just like at the NCAA tournament. He’s a class kid and he’ll be fine (Thursday) morning. It just stinks we’re in this position.”
So are there good losses in high school wrestling?
Mears would argue yes, of course. One can see it all the time.
Especially at the Powerade Wrestling Tournament.
There are 66 teams in the tournament and approximately 50 wrestlers in each weight class. Even seven of the top eight, the ones who receive medals for their performance, have reached this point by suffering a loss.
So there are many losers but, according to Mears, the way you lose matters.
“Each weight class has (about) 66 kids so I try to teach them that you gotta get back up and think about third or fourth,” Mears said. “If you want to go to the WPIALs or to Hershey, you have to learn how to get back up for the next bout.”
Mears took four wrestlers to the tournament, including Kilkeary. Luke Willochell (106), Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (215) each lost during the first day. All four have a chance to finish as high as third place in their weight class.
Willochell was pinned by Eren Sement of Council Rock North in the winners’ bracket. Willochell pinned his next two opponents to reach the consolation quarterfinals and Brian Melamud of Bergen Catholic.
Pletcher followed a similar route and meets Kelin Laffey of Pine-Richland Thursday morning.
Boerio also won two consolation rounds and faces Remy Brancato of Bergen County N.J. today.
