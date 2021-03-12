Last season, Greater Latrobe wrestling standout Vinny Kilkeary won exactly one tournament.
Care to guess which one?
Powerade?
No.
Counties?
Nope.
Sections?
Try again.
Regional?
Not that one, either.
States?
That’s it. That’s the one.
Of the five, Kilkeary finished first in the most important one.
Now, after winning at 106 pounds as a freshman, Kilkeary goes for his second state title — this time at 113 — when the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships are contested Saturday at Giant Center in Hershey.
“I think he can repeat, and he does, too,” expressed Mark Mears, who’s in his first year as Greater Latrobe’s head coach. We’re looking forward to it.”
As for Kilkeary...well, he’s not looking at it that way. And that’s by design.
“I’m not really even thinking about that,” Kilkeary said of possibly making it two straight state titles. “Right now, I just want to take each match one at a time and wrestle hard.
“I don’t really even think about winning. That doesn’t really even enter my mind.”
It’s actually that method of going about things that has Kilkeary where he is today. And, just like last year, he goes into states having not won the tournament — in this case, the PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional — leading up to it.
“I just kind of think of each one as a different tournament...almost like the one before didn’t even happen,” Kilkeary explained. “I just take what I’ve learned from each match and move on.”
In this year of uncertainty because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kilkeary has won just about everything there was to win. That goes for nearly all of his dual matches, counties, Powerade and one other extra postseason step needed along the way with tournaments limited to no more than eight wrestlers in each weight class at any one site mitigate the virus as much as possible.
So, a sub-section tournament was added first followed by the usual section and Southwest Regional (WPIAL) tourneys. Then, in order to narrow down the field to those eight wrestlers, the Super Regional was tacked on at the end. And it was there — the PIAA West Super Regional, consisting of what would normally be the Southwest, Northwest and Southcentral regions — that Kilkeary suffered only his second defeat this season, dropping a 9-7 decision to Manheim Township freshman Kamdyn Williams in the 113-pound championship match.
“He’s a tough kid. I just made a few mistakes and he capitalized on them,” Kilkeary simplified.
“That’s what a good wrestler will do. I just have to fix what I did wrong, and go out there and wrestle hard.
“Obviously I don’t like to lose, but it happened. You just have to put it behind you and look forward”
See. There it is again...that thought-process Kilkeary uses from one tournament to the next.
“After that match, his focus was on states,” Mears gauged. “It was time to get ready for that next tournament.
“When you have the ability to reset like that, you’re a a difficult kid to beat twice. It’s time to move on.
“The thing that separates him, in my mind, is he takes each tournament separately,” Mears continued. “A lot of times when kids hear ‘state tournament,’ they panic.
“He has that ability to wrestle each match and each tournament separately. That’s a hard trait to get kids to do.
“He can just handle that. That’s what I’m impressed with.
“He’s very mature wrestling-wise for a 10th-grader. And I thought that showed in how he handled his defeat in the Super Regional.”
And Mears would be the first to say that the reason for Kilkeary’s development has a lot to do with his wrestling year-round, including the Super 32 Classic — which he also won last fall and is probably the most prestigious high school tournament in the nation — and with Young Guns. That club is based in Johnstown and run by John and Jody Strittmatter.
“They coach him all the time, and they’re fantastic a it. They were big-time wrestlers,” Mears said of the Strittmatters.
“This season, with the stops and starts, didn’t have any affect on him, since he’s either wrestling for the high school or the club. It didn’t affect him near as much as a lot of kids.
“And he’s very good at controlling his weight. And he’ll do anything to help the team.”
To that end, Mears points to a match against Connellsville Area during the regular season. Mears had Kilkeary bump up to 120 pounds, and although he lost on a takedown with three seconds left, it still won the match for the Wildcats.
“I’m responsible for that loss. You can put that one on me,” Mears allowed.
“He’s a good wrestler,” Mears said, referring to Connellsville Area’s Chad Ozias, who also qualified for the state tournament. “That was a good job on Vinny’s part, actually.
“We needed him to move up a weight class, and there was no hesitation on his part. We knew what we had to do to win.
“My job is to just work with him during the week, get him down to where he needs to be and get him ready to wrestle. I’m just fortunate to get to coach a kid like this.”
And Kilkeary says the jump from 106 to 113 isn’t a big deal. In fact, he feels it’s been more beneficial in the long run.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been more difficult,” Kilkeary offered. It’s more my natural weight.
“I don’t cut a lot of weight as it is, but I still have to do some. It’s just the weight class where I feel the best.
“Every year is different than the one before. You just do what you have to do and continue on.”
Now, Kilkeary takes his 23-3 record — with 16 pins, one technical fall and two major decisions — into the state tourney. And you can bet that coming off a loss in his last match only six days ago is — for him — in the distant past.
“He’s already reset for this week,” Mears observed. “We’re going to have a couple hard workout s and get ready to go.
“There’s no one in the bracket that he can’t beat. It’s just a matter of taking one match at a time.”
