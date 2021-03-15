HERSHEY — Vinny Kilkeary didn’t get the medal that he wanted but he did show his mettle.
The Greater Latrobe sophomore fell short in his quest for a second state title at the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey, but he rebounded from a semifinal loss to finish third at 113 pounds.
“I think it shows his character,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. “I talked to him a little bit about that after his loss. I said, ‘Nobody loses on purpose.’ Sometimes everyone thinks that Vinny can never lose. He’s not allowed to lose, so to speak, but this is a tough state. It’s such a razor thin line between winning and losing.”
That was evident in the semifinal round, where Kilkeary lost 3-2 to Zachary Jacaruso of Delaware Valley. Jacaruso scored a second-period takedown, and a third-period escape for a 3-1 lead. Kilkeary kept looking for an opening to tie the match but couldn’t find it. His efforts resulted in a stalling point, and many in the crowd were calling for a tying point to be awarded.
“The frustrating part is we pushed the pace the whole time,” Mears said. “The emphasis this year was supposed to be on backing out. I know it was 20 to 25 times they continued to back out. It’s very difficult to say they should score when the kid won’t even come forward.”
Jacaruso didn’t seem to be able to match Kilkeary’s level of conditioning, but he benefited from several prolonged stoppages in the third period. Jacaruso took an injury timeout of nearly a minute, got a 50-second respite when there was an issue with clock and then spent 20 seconds adjusting his mask and headgear, drawing boos from the Giant Center crowd.
“To kneel down with 10 seconds left in the match, take your headgear off, take your mask off, decide you’re going to take a break, kneel on one knee, put it all back on and the ref stands there and let’s you do it, ethically, I think you’re either stalling or it’s injury time,” Mears said. “If you’re stalling, we get the point. If it’s injury time, we have choice (on starting position) and we’re going down. I think that should have been the call made and let the kids settle it in injury time.”
Kilkeary tried to stay focused after the loss.
“You never want to lose that one in the semis, but it happens,” said Kilkeary, who had beat Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler 6-3 in the quarterfinals. “You just have to get your head right and come back tougher than you started the tournament.”
Kilkeary’s dream of being a four-time state champion might have been dashed, but he wasn’t about to give up on his remaining matches.
“He bounced back and said his goal was to get two more golds,” Mears said. “We talked about character and his finishing third was the next aim. A lot of college coaches look for first and then the third-place finisher. When no one is looking, who can refocus and march up the podium? I thought he did a great job of that.”
It wasn’t easy. In his next bout, Nazareth Area’s Charlie Bunting scored a takedown with 28 seconds remaining in the third period to take an 6-4 lead but Kilkeary found a way to get a match-tying reversal with seven seconds on the clock. In overtime, Bunting went for a headlock and Kilkeary was able to counter it for a takedown and an 8-6 victory.
“He’s the most heart-stopping wrestler I’ve ever coached,” Mears said. “If you watch him, he wins a lot of matches late like that. He’s a kid that truly wrestles all six minutes, not five minutes and 50 seconds. More young kids should watch that style of wrestling, not give up because they’re down with 15 seconds left.”
In the consolation final, Kilkeary beat Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman for the third time this season. This time, a takedown, a set of nearfall points and an escape gave him a 5-0 victory.
“It felt good,” Kilkeary said of rebounding to place third. “It’s going to drive me to my next tournament that I wrestle and keep me rolling.”
Mears was pleased with Kilkeary, who ends his sophomore season with a 26-3 record.
“He represented himself, his family and the school district very well,” Mears said.
Hempfield Area had a Class 3A state champion in Briar Priest who captured the 132-pound title by beating Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell 6-0. Greater Latrobe’s Nate Roth, who advanced to the Class 3A WPIAL/Southwest Regional Tournament, battled Priest throughout most of the season. Roth came up short in four matches against Priest, but the margin was six points in those four matches.
The Spartans’ Ethan Berginc, who won a championship in 2020, placed third at 126, while teammates Ty Linsenbigler (145) and Isaiah Vance (285) also claimed bronze.
On Friday, Mount Pleasant Area junior Dayton Pitzer captured his second state title, beating Montoursville’s Dylan Bennett 6-1 at 215 pounds. Pitzer needed 2:43 to pin Savauri Shelton of Bermudian Springs in the quarterfinals before a 12-0 major decision against Nate Wickersham of Tamaqua in the semifinals. He finished 42-2 with 31 pinfall victories, four decisions and a major decision. His only losses came against Nicholas Feldman of Malvern Prep.
