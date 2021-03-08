Vinny Kilkeary’s road to a second straight PIAA Class 3A wrestling title hit a minor road bump at the PIAA Class 3A Western Regional Tournament, held Saturday at Altoona Area High School.
Kilkeary, a Greater Latrobe sophomore, placed second in the 113-pound weight class, but still earned a return trip to Hershey for the condensed PIAA Class 3A State Championships, which will be held Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
“My approach and goal is still the same,” said Kilkeary after losing in the Super Regional finals. “I just have to continue wrestling hard for six minutes in each match as I work toward the ultimate goal.”
Kilkeary’s opening match against Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis was the only quarterfinal bout in any of the four Super Regional Tournaments that featured two PIAA finalists.
Kilkeary was the state champ at 106 pounds last year, while Lewis was a runner-up at 113. In fact, Lewis was also a fourth-place finisher as a 106-pound freshman.
Kilkeary recorded a takedown in the first period, but was called for a technical violation for clasped hands early in the second period. Kilkeary increased his lead to 5-1 with a takedown with one second left in the second period and an escape 11 seconds into the third period. Lewis’ only other point came on an escape with 31 seconds left in the second period.
“To come back at 113, (Lewis) must have been cutting some weight,” Mears said. “That was obvious in the second and third periods, as Vinny’s conditioning was the difference.”
In the semifinals, Kilkeary faced Mifflin County’s Nic Allison.
“I faced him in the round of 16 at the Powerade Tournament last year, so I was familiar with him,” Kilkeary said. “I beat him in overtime.”
Kilkeary opened the bout with a takedown, but Allison escaped, then recorded a takedown and added two near fall points with nine seconds left in the period to take 5-2. Just when it looked like Kilkeary was in trouble, he reversed Allison before the buzzer to cut the deficit to 5-4.
“He caught me with a headlock, but I didn’t lose composure,” Kilkeary said.
Kilkeary took the lead for good with a takedown and three near fall points midway through the second period. He added a reversal and two near fall points before icing the victory with a pin at 5:47.
“Nothing phases Vinny when he gets down,” Mears said. “He is so secure in what he does. I’ve never seen him get rattled.”
Kilkeary faced Manheim Township freshman phenom Kamdyn Williams in the title match and dropped a 9-7 decision.
Williams opened the scoring with a takedown and two near fall points midway through the first period. Kilkeary reversed him with 51 seconds left, but Williams quickly escaped to take a 5-2 lead.
Kilkeary chose bottom in the second period and Williams turned him for two near fall points 11 seconds into period. Kilkeary quickly escaped and recorded a takedown 20 seconds later. Williams escaped with 43 seconds left in the period, then registered another escape midway through the third period. Kilkeary recorded a takedown with seven seconds left, but fell two points short.
“Conditioning will be huge this week at Hershey,” Mears said. “Vinny has to keep drilling hard and stay in shape this week. He needs three more wins to win another PIAA title.”
Kilkeary takes a 23-2 record into this weekend’s finale. His quarterfinal opponent is Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler (28-1), a freshman who placed third in the East Super Regional.
Williams (20-0) is one of two unbeaten wrestlers in the eight-man bracket. The other is Delaware Valley’s Zach Jacaruso (16-0), a sophomore who placed first in the East Super Regional.
“I believe I can wrestle with everybody in this bracket,” Kilkeary said. “I just have to keep scoring points.”
Kilkeary does not feel any added pressure being a returning champion.
“I put last year behind me,” Kilkeary said. “That was last year. This is a new tournament. I don’t like to look back. I like to look forward.”
Hempfield Area had four wrestlers advance to the PIAA championships from the West Super Regional.
Isaiah Vance (33-1) placed first with a 7-2 win over Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon at 285 pounds. Vance, a PIAA runner-up last year, will be making his fourth appearance in Hershey.
Briar Priest (31-5) earned his first PIAA berth by placing second at 132 pounds. He dropped a narrow 6-5 decision to Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell in the title match.
Ethan Berginc (31-5) earned his third trip to Hershey by placing third at 126 pounds. He pinned Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos in the consolation for third place.
Ty Linsenbigler (32-8) qualified for the fourth consecutive year by placing fourth at 145 pounds. He is a two-time PIAA medal winner.
