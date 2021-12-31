CANONSBURG — To get an idea how difficult the Powerade Wrestling Tournament, consider this.
Greater Latrobe standout Vinny Kilkeary came into this tournament as the top seed at 120 pounds and with an undefeated record.
Kilkeary, a junior at Greater Latrobe, lost only three times last season. He lost twice in as many days at the Powerade Tournament.
It’s unusual for a top seed to be battling for fifth place but that’s a testament to the talent gathered at Canon-McMillan High School for this two-day event.
The Powerade Wrestling Tournament, where an unknown and unseeded freshman from Thomas Jefferson in Maddox Shaw can beat the top ranked wrestler in the nation in Vincent Robinson of Homestead-Flossmoor, Ill., was truly a tough tournament. Oh, and there was Briar Priest of Hempfield Area at 138, Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills at 152 pounds, Grant MacKay of Laurel at 160 and Gabe Arnold of Wyoming Seminary at 172 pounds.
That’s six top seeds who never sniffed the finals. That should make Kilkeary’s medal feel that much better hanging around his neck.
“I feel this is a step to the bigger ultimate goal,” said Kilkeary, referring to the PIAA Class 3A State Championship in Hershey this March. “It’s nice to have this to get yourself prepared. I learned you have to wrestle hard all the time. I just have to clean some stuff up, that’s all.”
Kilkeary lost a knock-down, drag out 2-1 decision in the quarterfinals to Adam Schweitzer of Notre Dame Green Pond on Wednesday. Two more wins put Kilkeary in the consolation semifinals, where he fell 6-1 to Gavin Caprella of Lima (Ohio) Central Catholic. That left a rematch with Schweitzer, which Kilkeary won 3-1 for fifth place in the weight class.
“He’s so resilient,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Mears. “He wrestles the same match every time out. It was nice he got to avenge the loss by getting the kid today. He beat the kid who beat him.”
Kilkeary was one of four Wildcat wrestlers to make it to the second day but the only one who survived to medal. Luke Willochell’s first venture into the tournament ended with a 6-4 loss to Brian Melamude of Bergen Catholic, N.J in the 106-pound consolations.
Senior Jack Pletcher had his hopes for a medal dashed at 152 pounds when Kelin Laffey of Pine-Richland pinned the University of Pittsburgh recruit in 4:22 in the consolations.
Junior Corey Boerio had his movement toward a medal ended by Remy Brancato of Bergen Catholic, N.J., 4-2. in the consolations.
“I think they learned, No. 1, good guys can be beaten,” Mears said. “This was a vicious, talented tournament and they were knocking on the door to medal. If they win that round, they medal. They are not that far off from being on the medal stand.”
