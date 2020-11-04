With coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on the rise once again, just as they were at the end of his freshman year, and the uncertainty of whether or not there will be a subsequent season because of the virus, Greater Latrobe standout Vinny Kilkeary simply saw it as a way to do what he does best.
Wrestle.
Not only that, Kilkeary picked up right where he left off.
As a freshman, Kilkeary stood atop the podium after capturing a state title for Greater Latrobe.
Now, seven months later, he’s a...well, national champion.
Kilkeary won the 106-pound weight class in the recent Super 32 Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“I just wanted to get back on the mat and work on things that I did during the off-season and quarantine,” Kilkeary insisted. “I wanted to make sure I could get to those things and keep going off of that.”
What the heck. Might as well win it, too.
Having outgrown the days when there were that many wrestlers in each weight class, thus the name, Super 32 is probably the most prestigious high school tournament in the country. It certainly ranks up there, along with — closer to home — the Powerade Tournament that’s held over the holidays, traditionally at Canon-McMillan High School. This year’s Powerade Tournament will take place Sunday, Dec. 27 to Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Monroeville Convention Center.
The Super 32 Classic is the largest preseason high school tournament in the nation. A number of publications also have Kilkeary as the No. 1-ranked grappler at 106 pounds.
There were — get this — 84 wrestlers in Kilkeary’s weight class alone. And not just any wrestlers.
“Everyone that I wrestled was super tough,” Kilkeary indicated. “Everyone you wrestle in those matches is serious and wants to beat you.
“But it’s the same both ways. You just have to go at it.”
Two years ago, Kilkeary finished third in the junior high division — when Super 32 was held in its usual location of Charlotte, N.C. — after losing in the semifinals. So he at least knew what to expect, even though the event was moved to Myrtle Beach because of COVID-19.
“You didn’t have to wear a mask anytime you were on the mat, even warming up. But as soon as you stepped off the mat, you had to put one on,” Kilkeary pointed out.
“It was different being that it was in another place this year, but it was still awesome. It was a smoothly run tournament.
“It was kind of different with all of the COVID stuff. You had to wear a mask anywhere you went, but once you got on the mat, it was the same exact thing.
“I just got in there and started wrestling, and just kept rolling through it.”
Kilkeary wrestled six matches over two days (Oct. 24-25). He won one by technical fall and another by major decision, defeating Braeden Davis of Dundee High School in Michigan, 5-1, in the finals. That followed a 3-1 win against Zan Fugitt out of Missouri in the semis on a takedown with a little more than a half minute left.
Now comes the question of his sophomore season at Greater Latrobe. If there is one, that is.
“I hope we’re able to at least wrestle,” Kilkeary stated, referring to another uptick in the virus, “...if not the beginning of the season, then the end with the tournaments leading up to states, and maybe Powerade and things like that. I’m hoping to be able to at least wrestle in the postseason. If we can get in the entire season, that would be awesome.”
Mark Mears, Greater Latrobe’s athletic director and first-year wrestling coach, is excited to coach Kilkeary.
“Anytime you win the Super 32, you certainly establish yourself as one of the best in the nation at your weight,” Mears said. “Coupling that with his state title, it certainly cements that fact for him.
“Vinny wrestles all year round and is completely dedicated to the sport. He earns all he gets.”
If — and possibly when — the season gets going, Kilkeary will have that proverbial target on his back as a defending state champion after not winning another tournament his entire freshman season. But, instead of feeling pressure to do it again, he uses it as motivation.
“I don’t look at it that way,” Kilkeary said of maybe shouldering that burden. “My mindset is to use it to make me push even harder.”
Last season, Kilkeary was runner-up in both the Class 3A Section 1 and the Southwest Regional leading up to the state tourney, and he placed eighth at Powerade. All that only made him want more, and he was rewarded with a PIAA Class 3A state championship.
“That’s what I did all of last season,” Kilkeary remarked. “I want to use it (state championship) as a way to continue to get better.”
