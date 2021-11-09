Greater Latrobe wrestling standout Vinny Kilkeary has made his college choice.
Kilkeary, who captured a Pennsylvania state wrestling championship as a freshman and finished top-three in the state last season, recently committed to wrestle at Ohio State.
Kilkeary is entering his junior season at Greater Latrobe. Kilkeary said he was “blessed, honored, and grateful for the opportunity” at Ohio State, and he “can’t wait to further his academic and athletic career,” while also thanking his family members, coaches, teammates and supporters for helping him reach his goals.
“I have been truly humbled by this entire experience and I am excited for what’s to come,” Kilkeary said.
Last season, Kilkeary, as a sophomore, fell short in his quest for a second consecutive state championship. But he rebounded from a semifinal-round loss to finish third in the state at 113 pounds. Kilkeary closed his sophomore season with a 26-3 record.
“It’s a great accomplishment and obviously a statement of his dedication, work ethic and ability,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. “Ohio State got themselves a career lightweight that already trains like a Division I wrestler. Vinny eats, drinks and sleeps it.”
Kilkeary is heading to wrestle at Ohio State after former Greater Latrobe standout Luke Pletcher recently completed a highly-successful Division I career with the Buckeyes. Pletcher, who is now a Volunteer Assistant with the University of Pittsburgh, was a four-time NCAA qualifier and two-time All-American.
“I also found it ironic that the two most accomplished wrestlers in Latrobe history both went to Ohio State,” Mears said. “We are all very proud, as it also shows the talent in the program.”
Last season, Kilkeary was ranked No. 1 in the country at his weight class. Kilkeary captured the Westmoreland County championship, he was tops in the section and won the WPIAL/Southwest Regional title before placing second at the PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional.
As a freshman, Kilkeary claimed the top spot at the PIAA Class 3A Individual State Wrestling Championships at 106 pounds. Kilkeary captured his state championship with a 30-7 record during the 2019-20 season and he’s 56-10 in two seasons overall at Greater Latrobe.
“In this sport you get what you proportionally earn,” Mears said. “Vinny has earned everything he’s gotten.”
Kilkeary competes year-round, also with Young Guns wrestling club, which is based in Johnstown and run by John and Jody Strittmatter. He previously won the Super 32 Classic – one of the most prestigious high school tournaments in the nation – and placed third at the 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.
“I think a lot of the credit also has to go to his parents and the coaches at Young Guns Wrestling, as Vinny has trained and traveled with them in the off-season for years,” Mears said. “I have had a season with Vinny and I certainly look forward to the next two.”
