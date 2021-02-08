As a freshman, Vinny Kilkeary won just one tournament title.
It turned out to be the biggest one – the PIAA Class 3A State tournament – but the Greater Latrobe standout is more than happy to add a few more first-place finishes to his resume as a sophomore before turning his attention to the postseason.
Kilkeary captured the 113-pound championship – his second in as many weeks – at the Westmoreland County Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Kiski Area. Kilkeary beat Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman 4-0 for the Wildcats’ lone title, but seven other Greater Latrobe wrestlers placed in the tournament.
“I thought I wrestled good,” Kilkeary said after he used a second-period escape and three backpoints in the third to beat his club workout partner. “I wrestle Troy a lot in the room, so we know what each other’s doing. Troy’s super tough, so that’s a good score for me.”
Kilkeary also had falls over Hempfield Area’s Tanner Zola and Franklin Regional’s Dom Colaizzi.
The county title comes on the heels of the Powerade championship he won a week earlier.
“It’s that sweet feeling that you didn’t get last year,” Kilkeary said of his titles. “Just keep building and every tournament keep improving. As long as you move forward all that matters is what happens at the end.”
Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears was pleased with Kilkeary’s performance.
“What I’m most impressed with is his approach is always the same,” Mears said. “It doesn’t matter what his opponent wants to do. You can’t worry about what the other guy wants to do.
“He carries his game plan onto the mat. That’s what we want the whole team to emulate. Nate Roth is starting get that. Jack Pletcher is starting to get that.”
Roth finished second at 132 pounds after dropping a 2-0 decision to Hempfield Area’s Briar Priest in the finals. Roth beat Franklin Regional’s Nathan Stone 12-0 and Valley’s Dion Lyons 10-6 to reach the championship match a week after a disputed slam call kept the Greater Latrobe wrestler from placing at the Powerade event.
“Nate’s a guy that never rattles. He keeps an even keel. He doesn’t get too high or too low. It’s water off his back,” Mears said. “Corey Boerio is making some strides in that regard, too. He’s learning that each weekend is its own weekend.”
Pletcher (152) and Boerio (189) each finished third, Payton Henry (160) placed fourth, Sam Snyder (172) took fifth, Gabe Golden (138) and Tyler Lynch (285) were sixth.
“I thought we performed really well,” Mears said. “We came away with a champ, a runner-up, eight medalists. For a young team – we’re returning everybody but one wrestler for next year – it sets us up well for the future.”
The traditional Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Tournament was canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Kiski Area hosted the open tournament this past weekend for all county schools.
This event followed an unusual format. It was held over two days, with the top four seeded wrestlers in each weight getting a bye through Saturday. The remaining wrestlers were part of a mini-tournament on Friday that determined the lower seeds for Saturday’s event.
“I thought for the sport of wrestling, we stumbled onto something that could be very good,” Mears said, noting that some of his wrestlers who didn’t place were able to get a handful of matches in Friday night. “I think if you talk to most coaches, they hope it stays this way. I like the fact that the less experienced kids wrestled each other for a night.”
Derry Area did not compete in the event this year but Ligonier Valley returned to it for the first time in five years.
“I missed it,” Rams coach Tom Brown said. “The quality of that wrestling, when you’ve got Westmoreland County AAA and AA teams, it’s pretty phenomenal. The pace, the athleticism, the strength, the speed, the technique, it’s just another level. We’re a number of steps behind that level at Ligonier. There’s no doubt about that.”
Brown knew that his team, which didn’t begin practicing until mid-January, would have a hard time competing in the event.
“It’s crazy tough,” he said. “When you have the finals, you’ve got 20 kids that are moving on to college and wrestling at a high level.”
Josh Harbert (113) placed fifth and Abe Mundorff (160) finished sixth.
“We had a whole lot better wrestling on Friday than we did on Saturday,” Brown said. “We left a lot of stuff on the table this weekend.”
Brown still sees the need to improve before the postseason, when they’ll be participating in District 7 this year.
“They’re not happy with where they were,” he said of his wrestlers. “We’re a half-second behind everybody we’re wrestling against.”
Mount Pleasant Area finished second in the team standings – 16.5 points behind Franklin Regional – with Dayton Pitzer capturing the 215-pound title.
