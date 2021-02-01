MONROEVILLE — It wouldn’t seem as though the top-ranked wrestler in the nation would have anything to prove, but Vinny Kilkeary did — at least that’s the way that Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears saw it heading into the annual Powerade tournament.
Kilkeary, a defending PIAA Class 3A champion is No. 1 in the country at 106 pounds, but he’s been wrestling 113 this season. If there was any doubt about whether or not he’s too small for his current weight, Kilkeary seemed to put that to rest at the Monroeville Convention Center, where he dominated the competition — outscoring his opponents 55-4 on the weekend — en route to his first Powerade championship.
Greater Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher finished fourth at 152 pounds, while teammate Corey Boerio was eighth at 189. Derry Area 145-pounder Tyler Cymmerman placed sixth.
A junior who is 11-1 this season, Kilkeary kept his Powerade performance in perspective.
“I thought I wrestled well,” he said after his 10-1 victory over Waynesburg Central’s Joseph Simon in the finals. “I still have stuff to improve on — I always do — just get back in the practice room and work on some of the stuff.”
Mears said Kilkeary can now begin concentrating on what it will take to capture a 113-pound state title this season.
“I think he answered a lot of questions about whether he was too small to be a ‘13-pounder,” Mears said. “I think those questions are all done now. That performance in the semis (a 16-0 technical fall against Hickory’s Justin O’Neill) was ridiculous, and the final was just as dominant. He almost pinned (Simon) twice. I told him, ‘Now you’ve put that all to rest. Let’s just train for Hershey now.’ I think he is the real deal and everyone realizes it.”
Kilkeary certainly looked the part on Saturday night, as he took Simon down twice and turned him two times in the final.
“As long as you’re always going, anything can happen,” Kilkeary said.
Pletcher went 5-2 during the weekend. He dropped a pair of overtime matches but won in ultimate tiebreaker, riding out Montoursville’s Isaac Cory for a 3-2 victory in their seventh-place match.
Boerio went 3-3 in the tournament, including a 3-1 overtime victory against Waynesburg Central’s Eli Makel, who is ranked 23rd in Class 3A by PA Power Wrestling. The sophomore dropped a 5-1 decision to Kiski Area’s Brayden Roskosky in the medal round.
“I think they reached (their potential),” Mears said of his team. “For Corey and Jack to place in the top eight, that was a goal coming down. Vinny to defend his No. 1 national ranking was a goal coming down.”
Tyler Lynch went 3-2 at 285 pounds.
“Our heavyweight is down to 215 now and was one match from placing here at Powerade at heavyweight,” Mears said. “He performed well.”
Nate Roth lost in controversial fashion, as he was called for an illegal slam while leading Colton Stoneking in a 132-pound consolation match. Roth led 7-2 in the third when Stoneking stood and looked to escape. Roth lifted Stoneking but the Waynesburg Central wrestler landed on his head when they came to the mat. Stoneking was deemed to be too injured to continue wrestling, which gave him a victory by disqualification, but later returned to win four more matches on the day and finish third.
“I told him, ‘Whether we agree with the call or not, it happened. There’s nothing you can do about it. It’s not your fault. You’re instinctively wrestling,’ ” Mears said.
Cymmerman went 4-3 at 145 pounds and was the lone Derry Area wrestler to place in the tournament.
“We’re happy we got to wrestle it,” Trojans coach Mike Weinell said. “This is the competition he needs to find out where he needs to grow. We’re going to enjoy that he took some hardware home from one of the toughest tournaments we can get into. Be happy with that and get back to work tomorrow.”
There are larger goals ahead for Cymmerman, a two-time state medalist who committed to Division I Hofstra last week.
“Every competitor wants to win all the time,” Weinell said. “If you don’t, you shouldn’t be here. He’s that way, so he’s upset at himself. He doesn’t need to dwell on it.”
Weinell also will look for continued improvement from his other wrestlers.
“We had a couple of kids that wrestled well,” he said. “I’m not going to say they won matches but they wrestled hard, they wrestled tough and they didn’t back down. That’s the biggest thing in building confidence for them.”
Mount Pleasant Area’s Dayton Pitzer finished second at 215 pounds. A 2019 PIAA champion as a freshman, Pitzer missed all of last season with an injury. He lost to Malvern Prep’s Nick Feldman, the top-ranked 215-pounder in the nation, 11-4 in the finals.
