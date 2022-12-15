Former Greater Latrobe football standout offensive lineman Trent Holler helped Marshall University Thundering Herd to an 8-4 record and a third-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference. Marshall is headed to the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN against the University of Connecticut. Holler (LB) redshirt sophomore helped anchored the line as they paved the way for the No. 12-ranked rusher in NCAA Division 1 football Khalan Laborn. Marshall’s trademark win on the season came when they defeated Notre Dame 26-21. Holler recently received the Iron Man award at the team’s end of year banquet.
