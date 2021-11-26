Former Greater Latrobe standout Trent Holler announced that he is committed to play football at Marshall University.
Holler, a 6-foot-2, 311-pound interior offensive lineman, went to Twitter on Thanksgiving to make his announcement.
“Beyond blessed and happy to announce my commitment to Marshall University!” Holler wrote on Thursday.
On Oct. 18, Holler announced on Twitter that he was entering his name in the transfer portal and leaving East Carolina University.
“I want to thank all of you for letting me grow into the man that I am today,” Holler wrote. “I thank coach Houston for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. To all of my teammates, I thank you guys sincerely from the bottom of my heart. All of you will forever be my brothers. Thank you pirate nation. Once a Pirate, always a Pirate.”
Holler played three seasons at East Carolina, primarily at right guard and center. He was a redshirt freshman who appeared in 17 games with the Pirates, including six this past season. Holler earned a start in East Carolina’s three-point win against Charleston Southern on Sept. 25. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Marshall.
Holler, a 2019 Greater Latrobe graduate, was a four-year starter at center and defensive end for the Wildcats. He was a four-time All-WPIAL Class 5A All-Conference pick on offense and a three-time selection on the defensive side. He was a three-sport standout, also starring in basketball and track.
As a junior, Holler earned Second Team All-State honors and helped the Wildcats to their first playoff appearance since 2009 as a senior. Holler, the son of Dick and Sherri Holler, has two older brothers, Seth and Tyler.
Marshall, a Division I football program, competes in Conference USA. Marshall is currently 7-4 overall, including a 5-2 conference mark. The Thundering Herd are scheduled to host division leader Western Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s game will earn a trip to the Conference USA championship game, which is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3.
Past Marshall football standouts include Randy Moss, Byron Leftwich and Chad Pennington among others.
