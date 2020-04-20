Greater Latrobe senior Rachel Harter was recognized for excellence on and off the trail.
Harter, a Greater Latrobe cross-country standout, recently earned one of 20 James Collins Scholar-Athlete scholarship awards.
The WPIAL annually hands out the James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award, which goes to the top 10 male and top 10 female high school scholar-athletes. School administrators nominate athletes and the WPIAL selects the winners.
This year’s awards were announced on a video conference call because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A banquet, recognizing the winners has been canceled because of the pandemic, but winners will receive a certificate, award and $1,000 scholarship check. Former Derry Area football, wrestling and volleyball standout Dom DeLuca was a winner last year.
Harter was selected as one of the top 10 female high school scholar-athletes among 69 girls who were nominated. There were 68 boys nominated for the award.
Harter competed at the PIAA Class 3A Cross-County State Championships this past November for the fourth time. She enjoyed her best finish at the state meet, placing 86th overall in Class 3A girls’ action, while completing the 5K course in 20:12.
Harter qualified for the state meet, taking 26th-place at the WPIAL Class 3A championships. She also finished second overall at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Cross-Country Championships this past season.
As a junior, Harter placed 109th in the state, completing the Class 3A race in 21:11. She captured 25th in the WPIAL Class 3A championship that year, finishing the course in 20:27.
During Harter’s sophomore year, she finished 87th in the state (20:24) in Class 3A. Harter placed 97th in the state as a freshman with a 20:25.
