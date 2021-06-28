Hanna Green just missed out on qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan by a little more than a second.
But Green, a former Greater Latrobe standout and 2013 graduate, nearly missed her opportunity to compete in the women’s 800 meter final altogether during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Eugene, Oregon’s Hayward Field.
On Friday, Green finished in ninth-place during the semifinals, with the top-8 advancing to Sunday’s final. However, she successfully appealed to be added to the final after she bumped into Sage Hurta during Friday’s semifinal when Green ran a 2:01.19.
Green finished eighth out of nine runners in Sunday’s final with a time of 1:59.55 — her season best — as she broke the two-minute mark for the first time during the trials. The top three runners advanced to the Tokyo Olympics.
Athing Mu, 19, captured first place in 1:56:07, the fastest women’s time in the world so far this year. Mu also broke a 25-year-old Olympic trials record set in 1996 by Meredith Rainey (1:57.04).
Raevyn Rogers (1:57.66) and Ajee Wilson (1:58.39) took second and third, respectively, to punch their tickets to Tokyo.
Sunday’s trials were postponed by five hours to avoid the afternoon sun as it reached 110 degrees in Eugene, Oregon, the hottest temperature on record. Green currently lives in Eugene, where she competes for the Nike Oregon Track Club Elite.
Green qualified for the IAAF World Outdoor Championships after finishing second at the 2019 U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a qualifying mark of 1:58.19. That came after she broke the two-minute mark with a 1:58.75 at the Prefontaine Classic. She won the 800 at the Diamond League meet in Paris later that summer, too.
This is the second Olympic trials for Green, who tried to qualify for Brazil in 2016 while she was in college at Virginia Tech. As a Hokie, Green was a six-time First-Team All-American and had three second-place finishes in the 800 at the NCAA Championships.
Green holds the indoor (2:02.13) and outdoor (2:01.17) school record in the 800 at Virginia Tech. She won gold medals in both the 800 and 1,500 at the ACC Championships and set a meet record with a time of 2:01.28 in the 800. She later captured a silver medal in the 800 at the NCAA Championships after finishing second at the NCAA indoor meet as well. She finished her career as a six-time ACC gold medalist and a six-time All-American.
Green, the daughter of Tim and Romi, was a top-five performer for the Lady Wildcats in the 400 at the state track and field meet during her junior and senior seasons and is a former WPIAL Class AAA champion. She has two sisters, Halle and Sydney and a brother Coby.
Hanna did not bump the other runner. The other runner bumped her and fell
