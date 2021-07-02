While she was in her junior year at Virginia Tech, Hanna Green competed in the Olympic Trials in the 800-meter run.
Green, a 2013 Greater Latrobe graduate, was battling a hamstring injury at the time, however, and having never competed on a stage of that magnitude previously, she tempered her expectations.
“The first time in 2016 I knew I was highly unlikely to make the team. I just went there for the experience,” she said.
Competing in her second Olympic Trials last week, however, Green had much different expectations. Running in Eugene, Oregon, where she has lived for the past few years as part of the Nike Oregon Track Club Elite, Green was hoping to punch her ticket to the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
In pursuit of that qualifying berth, Green experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the span of three days, as she finished ninth on Friday in the semifinals, narrowly missing advancing to the final. However, Green was bumped by another runner, which prompted her to appeal in order to advance.
“I think if I hadn’t gotten tripped, I probably would’ve run the time anyways,” said Green, who noted that appeals are not rare, but that it was the first time she’s been involved in an incident of that sort.
That appeal was successful, which put Green among nine of the best 800-meter runners in the entire country, with only three spots available for the Olympics.
However, on Sunday, historically hot temperatures in Oregon that reached approximately 113 degrees wreaked havoc, as multiple competitors passed out earlier in the day. With Green slated to compete at 4:30 p.m. PST and already at the track to warm up, the event was postponed for five hours.
“Once they moved it, I think we were all a little bit relieved that we weren’t actually going to have to warm up and race in that heat,” she said, noting that she returned to her home nearby to cool down.
Once the race was held on Sunday night, Green finished in eighth place, as she was denied the opportunity to represent the United States on the grand stage at the Olympics. Although her time of 1:59:55 represented a season-best, it was nearly four seconds off the top time, and was also not up to Green’s own standards.
“I wasn’t really happy with the time. I think right now if you put me in a race, I’d run a lot faster,” she said. “It’s a little bit disappointing because I didn’t make the team, but it’s also just been a learning experience.”
Much like last weekend, the past two years have been full of peaks and valleys for Green. In 2019, she qualified for the IAFF World Outdoor Championships after finishing second at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a 1:58.19, and she also took first in the Diamond League meet in Paris. She also broke the two-minute mark with a 1:58.75 at the Prefontaine Classic earlier that year.
“2019 was a great year for me. I think that helped build confidence,” Green said of her banner campaign.
Initially, Green was preparing for the Olympics to take place in 2020, but the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ultimately postponed the worldwide event to this summer.
“It was kind of staying in that mentality where you’re training for it for another year, but hoping you can get stronger, faster,” Green detailed.
In one sense, that delay was a blessing, as Green suffered an ankle injury last summer during COVID-19, which likely would have kept her from even competing at the trials during the originally-scheduled time. However, Green believes that because she was unable to receive her normal physical therapy and medical attention resulting from COVID-19, that potentially the injury could have been prevented altogether.
Hindered by that ailment, Green spent much of the past year focusing on endurance, as opposed to the speed training that she would’ve preferred.
“I think the timing just wasn’t quite right going into the trials, but you kind of take that risk, and it just didn’t quite work out for me,” she said.
Now 26 years old, Green has already decided that she will continue to pursue the same goals, including the World Championships next year that will be held in Eugene, as well as the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
“After coming close this time, I’ll definitely stick it out to Paris, as long as I stay healthy,” she stated.
Additionally, Green will continue racing this season until approximately September, when she will take a break for about a month.
While Green has set her sights on at least the next three years, her future in track was not nearly as certain when she graduated Virginia Tech in 2017.
Green holds the indoor (2:02.13) and outdoor (2:01.17) school record in the 800 at Virginia Tech. She won gold medals in both the 800 and 1,500 at the ACC Championships and set a meet record with a time of 2:01.28 in the 800. She later captured a silver medal in the 800 at the NCAA Championships after finishing second at the NCAA indoor meet as well. She finished her career as a six-time ACC gold medalist and a six-time All-American.
“Coming out of college, I wasn’t quite sure if I wanted to continue running or not. You only get this chance once in your life. I can’t go back and run later on,” she explained. “I decided to give it a shot and see how it worked out the next year or two.”
To this point, that decision has paid off, although the sacrifices have been significant. Relocating to Oregon to train year-round, Green is only able to return to Latrobe a few times a year, and she has not been able to stay in close contact with many of her high school teammates and friends. Green finished top-five in the state in the 400 during her junior and senior high school seasons and she is a former WPIAL Class AAA champion. She has also maintained a line of communication with her coaches at Greater Latrobe, Todd Simpson and Tony Mehalic.
Despite the distance, Green received countless calls, texts, and emails from friends over the past few weeks, while her immediate family — her parents, Tim and Romi, two sisters, Halle and Sydney, and brother Coby — made the trek to Eugene to see her compete in person.
If Green achieves her ultimate goal, then the entire world may someday witness her compete for a gold medal.
