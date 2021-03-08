GL's Gatto qualifies for state bowling championships

Greater Latrobe’s James Gatto qualified for the state bowling championships after placing second during Friday’s Western Pennsylvania Regional Championships in boys’ singles.
Following a qualifying round in the WPIBL championships, the Greater Latrobe boys bowling team had three members — Gatto, Matt Martinosky and Alex Brubaker — earn a spot to participate in the regional championships at the North Versailles Bowling Center.
Unlike past years where the top 12 bowlers advance, the state championships this year will only send eight bowlers from regionals.
Following an outstanding series, Gatto placed second in the competition, and will be lone representative for the Greater Latrobe boys bowling team in state finals on March 19.
Freeport’s Mark Livingston won the regional competition.
The regional championship match consists of a five-game series, followed by bracket play finals.
Gatto, a two-handed bowler, finished his state-qualifying series with 1128 pins, a 225.6 average. Unlike regular-season play which occurs on a house shot, regionals are played on a sports shot oil pattern, which is chosen at random two nights prior to competition. The 2021 regional pattern was “Kegel Stonehenge Modified.”
While Gatto had a slow start posting an initial game of 186, he quickly made up the deficit with a second game of 260, reflecting an open frame in the 6th and 11th strikes.
Gatto was solidly on the leaderboard going into game three. Gatto then rolled three more outstanding games, scoring a 243, 202 and finished with a 237, taking him into second place overall. Gatto went on to compete in the four-round bracket play, and was eliminated in the semifinals round. While Gatto was the only bowler in the Southeastern Division to advance to states last year, the competition was cancelled the prior day due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Other schools that will advance bowlers to states this year include Cranberry, Hempfield, East Allegheny, North Allegheny, Freeport, Greensburg Salem and Serra Catholic.
Every other year the state championships are held on the western side of this state, and this year they will be played in North Versailles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.