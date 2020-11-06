The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak couldn’t stop Greater Latrobe standout Dante Frescura from fulfilling a dream.
Frescura, a senior, will compete, 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A State Cross-Country Championship at Hershey’s Parkview Course.
Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) will stream live looks at checkpoints throughout the races on Saturday. It’s not a live stream of the entire event, but stationary points along the course. The championships will air on cable, 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
“I think it’s a huge accomplishment,” Frescura said. “I have dreamed of this since seventh grade. It’s kind of been my goal since the beginning. It’s just a dream come true.”
Frescura has been part of the Wildcats’ cross-country program since seventh grade and Greater Latrobe coach Todd Simpson has witnessed continual improvement from his senior standout.
“I couldn’t be happier for Dante,” Simpson said. “Throughout the summer and fall, we had concerns that our season would get canceled, but Dante and the rest of the team continued to work hard in the hope that we would be able to run, and that when we did, we could be successful.”
That was certainly the case for Frescura and the Wildcats, who enjoyed a history-making season. But the Wildcats also had to contend with COVID-19 and its restrictions.
“When we found out that the PIAA was going to drastically cut back the number of qualifiers this year, it took a lot of wind out of our sails as a team, but our kids continued to challenge themselves and work to the best of their abilities,” Simpson said.
Frescura was well aware of the state qualifying limitations set forth because of the current pandemic.
“It definitely put more pressure on me before the race,” Frescura said. “I knew that (the number of qualifiers) was very limited and I had a very small chance to get in, so (the number of qualifiers) being so small made me work harder.
“Knowing that I could actually do it made me want to achieve my goal even more.”
Frescura ran a personal-best time during the WPIAL Class 3A Championships last week at White Oak Park to qualify for Saturday’s state cross-country meet in Hershey. Frescura’s 12th-place effort overall helped the Greater Latrobe boys’ cross-country team to a sixth-place finish out of 30 teams at the district championship meet — the Wildcats’ best finish in program history.
Frescura’s time of 16:31 equaled the fifth-best time ever clocked for a Greater Latrobe runner, sending him to the state meet.
“The personal best was just the icing on the top,” Frescura said. “I really wasn’t going for a (personal best). I knew I had a chance to make it (to the state meet) and that’s what I was going for.
“The almost-top-10 finish was really great. I knew I had to be close to the top-10 in order to go (to the state meet), but being that close was great.”
Greater Latrobe teammate Drew Kozuch finished 19th (16:50) at the district meet and Joseph Hill placed 25th in 17:01. Clara Herr led the Greater Latrobe girls with a 20th-place finish in 19:53. Under standards for previous seasons, Kozuch, Hill and Herr would have joined Frescura, which would have been the most individual qualifiers in program history.
Last season, Greater Latrobe broke a 21-year-old record, as three individual qualifiers — Hill, Lexie Planinsek, Rachel Harter — were the most the Wildcats sent to the state meet since 1998. The 2005 Greater Latrobe girls also qualified for the PIAA Championships as a team with six runners participating.
“Our team is not large in number, but these runners have shown their strength and persistence,” Simpson said. “Last year, we had three individual qualifiers for the state meet for the first time ever. This season, had the standards been the same, we would’ve had four, including three different runners than last year.
“We are so proud of the effort our runners have invested and the achievements they have accomplished.”
Frescura is the second Greater Latrobe boys’ runner to qualify for the state meet in the past 11 years, with Hill becoming the first in a decade to do so last year.
He’ll take his shot at history on Saturday.
“I don’t expect anything stupendous,” Frescura said. “I just want to go there and have fun. I’m just glad I’m going to go. I’d like to be top 100, maybe 75.”
Simpson has another prediction for his senior standout.
“I think Dante is selling himself short,” Simpson said. “I think he’ll be in the top 40 on Saturday.”
