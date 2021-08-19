Lily Fenton, a rising junior at Greater Latrobe, was selected as an AAU Volleyball Academic All-American for 2021.
The award recognizes student-athletes in academics as well as athletics, which participated in the 48th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships held in June in Orlando, Florida.
Fenton competed with the Pittsburgh Revolution Volleyball Club 16-under team based out of Chambersburg. The team went 11-2 and they were the champions of the Emerald bracket.
As a sophomore at Greater Latrobe, Fenton earned First Team All-Section 3 honors as a setter. She was also named First Team All-Section by the Pennsylvania Big 5/6 Athletic Conference.
Last season, Greater Latrobe lost against Seneca Valley in the first-round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs as the No. 9 seed. The Lady Wildcats made their return to the district playoffs after missing the postseason in 2019 when they finished fifth in the section with a 5-11 record.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to open the 2021 season, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 against Laurel at home.
