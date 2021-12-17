Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball standout Lily Fenton was named First-Team All-State in Class 4A in the state of Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.
Fenton, a 5-foot-7 junior setter, helped lead the Lady Wildcats with 554 assists and a .743 serving percentage. She also registered 88 digs defensively, 51 kills and 24 aces. Fenton was also named First Team All-WPIAL in Class 4A, in addition to First Team All-Section 3 by the section coaches and a First-Team All-Star in the Big 5/6 Conference.
Greater Latrobe secured the No. 10 seed in this year’s WPIAL Class 4A girls’ volleyball playoffs. The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 13-4 overall record and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. Last season, the Lady Wildcats were eliminated by Seneca Valley in the opening round of the district playoffs.
The Greater Latrobe girls entered this year’s playoffs on a four-match win streak with nine victories in its previous 10 matches. The Lady Wildcats followed it up with an impressive sweep of No. 7 Bethel Park in the opening round of the playoffs, but they fell by sweep against No. 2 Shaler Area in the quarterfinal-round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
