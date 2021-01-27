Austin Butler and Reed Fenton, two former Greater Latrobe standouts, faced off on the court over the weekend in Patriot League basketball.
Fenton and the Lehigh men’s basketball team won close games of 75-72, Saturday, and 82-74, Sunday, against Butler and Holy Cross.
Fenton had 14 in the first game, shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including two treys. The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard also had four rebounds and three assists in the three-point victory.
Butler went for 11 points and seven rebounds. The 6-foot-5 senior shot 5-of-8 from the field in defeat.
Fenton hit a timely 3-pointer during the remaining 14 minutes of the first half, as Lehigh went on a 36-16 run to lead by 14 at the break.
Holy Cross opened the second half on a 9-2 run, but key jumpers from Fenton and Jalin Sinclair gave the Mountain Hawks breathing room en route to a three-point win.
On Sunday, Fenton helped the Mountain Hawks to an eight-point victory, with five points in 17 minutes of action. Butler on Sunday scored 13 with seven boards.
A Fenton bucket helped Lehigh to a 50-49 lead with around 12 minutes to play during his team’s eight-point win.
In his second year at Lehigh, Fenton is averaging 5.0 points per game on 24.1 minutes per game. He’s started five out of eight games for the 3-5 Mountain Hawks.
Butler, the veteran senior, is averaging 14.3 points per game on a team-high 33.5 minutes per game. Butler has started all eight games for the 2-6 Crusaders.
