It’s getting to be that time of year.
While it’s still dual-meet season in track and field, athletes are also starting to gear up for what’s to come.
For Greater Latrobe and Derry Area, it’s the chance to go up against athletes from schools that are, in some cases, much bigger. Heck, Derry Area is in Class 2A while Greater Latrobe is one of the smaller schools in 3A.
“The bigger schools help us judge where we are and gives us motivation. It can be tough when you get into some of those schools that are much bigger than you are, but you have to push yourself,” stressed Greater Latrobe head coach Andy Wnek.
“We don’t necessarily place as well at these bigger meets, but it’s good competition and experience,” added Derry Area coach Mark Curcio. “I’m a big advocate of the idea that when you compete against schools that are bigger, you should do better, so, when you drop back down, per se, hopefully the times and distances translate.”
Both area schools had their moments in the combined Lady Spartan Invitational for girls and Greater Latrobe Wildcat Invitational for boys on a rainy, damp and unseasonably cool — temps in the 40s — mid-April day last Friday at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.
That was particularly true for the Greater Latrobe boys, who took firsts in four of the 18 events and placed fourth in the team standings with 58 points, behind only three of those “big” schools — Hempfield Area (91), North Allegheny (90) and Norwin (65).
Greater Latrobe junior Brennan Campbell won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles with respective times of :15.90 and :42.37. Campbell also ran a leg of the 1600 relay and gained the track MVP.
There were six other top-three finishes between the two area schools with three of those by the Greater Latrobe boys. That includes senior Ryan Sickenberger in the 100 (:11.57) who also ran anchor on both the winning 1600 relay (3:34.07) and runner-up 400 relay (:45.35, joining Nate Stemmerich, Nick Rauco and Ray Henderson), along with senior Connor Burkey’s third place in the javelin (138-9).
The remaining three came in girls. They were Courtney Schmauch, Lauren Davis, Jenna Mucci and Allyson Horner, second in the 400 relay (:52.91), and junior Anna Rafferty, third in the shot (37-7) for Greater Latrobe, which was eighth with 22 points, and senior Tara Perry, third in the high jump (4-10) for Derry Area.
For the most part, in less-than-ideal conditions, times, distances and heights were — predictably — slightly off for the athletes from every school, and that goes for those in the higher classification.
But, as Campbell said — and did — they had to make the best of it.
“I love it,” Campbell said of facing the bigger schools, even compared to Greater Latrobe. “That helps with dropping times.
“You have competition pushing you. I think it makes the meet more of a challenge and a lot more fun.
“The weather wasn’t exactly the greatest, but that’s one of those things were you just got to warm up properly and make it work, even though the times aren’t going to be as good. You just have to run your best and see what happens.”
Campbell certainly did that. He was nearly a second faster than second place in the 100 hurdles — Tony Sacco of Norwin — and more than a half-second better than the runner-up in the 300 hurdles, Ben Kissell of Hempfield Area.
“My times still have to drop, but you can’t be anything but pleased with first place,” Campbell remarked.
“He works so hard in the hurdles,” Sickenberger interjected. “He looks so smooth over them.”
Campbell has been doing the hurdles since eighth grade and still has one more year. He did not place in last year’s meet.
“He’s just come along so much,” Wnek observed. “We knew he was a hurdler, but he’s really blossomed.
“Tony Mehalic is is hurdles coach, and he’s really worked with him to get his mindset right. He’s just ready to go.
“He’s been impressive. We knew he had the talent, and he’s doing well.
“Now, we have him in the (1600) relay. That’s new for him.”
Running the first leg of the 1600 relay from the third lane, Campbell made up the stagger by the time he handed the baton off to Rauco. Augie Mucci then turned in his personal best by more than a little bit, a :53.3 — his previous was :54.4 — with Sickenberger wrapping up the final event of the day.
“The way Brennan started was amazing,” Sickenberger stated. “He’s so smooth.
“Nick kept us in the lead and I think even gave us a little bit more of a lead.
“And,” Sickenberger continued, “Augie really cut his time down today. He ran well.
“That was so exciting. I was real happy for him.
“They did the work for me. I just had to finish it out.”
Earlier, Sickenberger captured the 100 after he — like Campbell — also did not finish in the top six a year ago, although he was a sophomore member of Greater Latrobe’s 400 relay team that was eighth in the state in the 400 relay in 2019. He edged out Franklin Regional’s Jerraine Turner by 23-hundredths of a second.
“I just came in wanting to get my time down,” Sickenberger explained. “I know the weather wasn’t the best, so I just tried to run as fast as I could.”
“He’s getting better,” Wnek noted. “He’s becoming even faster than maybe we thought he would be.”
And Wnek sees the same thing from the girls’ 400 relay. That foursome was a close second (71-hundredths of a second) to Norwin.
“They’ve made a lot of progress,” Wnek related. “They’ve improved a lot and are working hard, too.
“And the thing about that is, we only have five girls’ sprinters (100, 200, 400, 400 relay, 1600 relay). We’re looking at possibly getting some of our middle-distance runners to help us out in the (1600) relay.”
There was Rafferty, as well. The only two she finished behind were both from Hempfield Area, Isabella Gera and Elizabeth Tapper.
“She’s such a good, all-around athlete,” Wnek said, referring to Rafferty, who’s also an All-Section basketball player for the Lady Wildcats. “She does all three throws for us, but we could probably put her in another event and she would do well.”
Derry Area has one of those type of athletes in Perry. A Class 2A state medalist (seventh place) two years ago as a sophomore, Perry cleared the same height in the high jump as those two who finished ahead of her (Hempfield Area’s Giana Torri, Franklin Regional’s Ella Evans) with the difference being the number of jumps.
Perry accounted for six of the Lady Trojans’ nine team points in girls. The Derry Area boys managed just three points, but — again — many of the schools are much larger.
“I don’t mind it,” Curcio said of having to bang heads with those teams. “I try to keep a realistic standpoint when it comes to that.
“Today, the weather wasn’t good, either. Across the board, the times and distances weren’t what they usually are.
“But, as it pertains to today, it was not as good a day as we wanted. Our times and distances were down, especially in the field events.
“We did have a little higher goals for more individuals to place. Today was a little bit of a step back.”
———
Lady Spartan/Greater Latrobe
Wildcat Invitational
Track and Field Meet
Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS: Hempfield Area (HA) 113, North Allegheny (NA) 108, Norwin (N) 97, Franklin Regional (FR) 38 1/2, St. Joseph’s (SJ) 28, Greensburg Central Catholic (GCC) 25 1/2, St. Mary’s (SM) 25, Greater Latrobe (GL) 25, Kiski Area (KA) 21 1/2, DuBois Area (DBA) 19, Indiana Area (IA) 18, Penn-Trafford (P-T) 11, Burrell (B) 10, Derry Area (DA) 9, Greensburg Salem (GS) 5, Mount Pleasant Area (MPA) 4, Avonworth/Northgate (AN) 4, Plum (P) 1/2.
Results
3200 relay – Kiski Area (Schrag, Miller, Sullivan, Fairman), St. Mary’s Area, Hempfield Area, Gr. Latrobe (Herr, Planinsek, M. Reilly, Bulava), Avonworth/Northgate, Norwin; 10:10.72
100 hurdles – Marsh (SJ), Shuster (N), Plenter-Krelling (NA), Brewer (GCC), Dorsch (FR), Fontaine (DBA); :15.81
100 – Turcovski (N), Rusiewicz (B), Streussnig (N), Figura (NA), Zambruno (GCC), Slusarcyk (DA); :13.30
1600 – Roemer (DBA), Grotzinger (SM), Winkleblech (HA), Misutka (NA), Mlecko (NA), Miller (KA); 5:29.86
400 relay – Norwin (Kauffman, Robertson, Streussnig, Turcovski), Gr. Latrobe (Schmauch, Davis, Mucci, Horner), North Allegheny, Franklin Regional, Indiana Area, Hempfield Area; :52.20
400 – Zukina (N), Shannon (NA), Huey (IA), Schall (P-T), Semow (HA), Dorsch (FR); 1:01.20
300 hurdles – Marsh (SJ), Brewer (GCC), Robertson (N), Shuster (N), Tegtmeier (NA), Quinlan (NA); :46.76
800 – Hockenberry (NA), Simander (SJ), Blahovec (HA), Hayes (SM), Kynaston (NA), Grotzinger (SM); 2:23.87
200 – Akindele (NA), Zukina (N), Turcovski (N), DeLattre (HA), Rusiewicz (B), Davis (GL); :27.06
3200 – Kynaston (NA), Roemer (DBA), Bonson (P-T), Mlecko (NA), Valeriano (A), Jiancristoforo (N); 11:47.08
1600 relay – North Allegheny (Shannon, Tegtmeier, Hockenberry, Akindele), Norwin, Hempfield Area, Kiski Area, Gr. Latrobe (Davis, Mucci, Schmauch, Bulava), Franklin Regional; 4:15.75
Shot – Gera (HA), Tapper (HA), Rafferty (GL), Bauer (SM), Crook (DA), Dlugos (GCC); 42-1
Discus – Gera (HA), Tapper (HA), Hepler (KA), Zelmore (MPA), DiGiacomo (NA), Setzenfand (P-T); 151-8
Javelin – Lander (HA), Fantaski (NA), Ziegler (NA), Ross (HA), Lubold (IA), Barry (N); 108-9
Pole Vault – Brewer (GCC), Tapper (HA), Iwig (HA), Zahorchak (GS), Nutter (IA), Marino (GL); 10-0
High Jump – Torri (HA), Evans (FR), T. Perry (DA), Johns (NA), Wiethorn (NA), Marquez (GCC), Whiteford (FR), Susko (P), Chambers (KA); 4-10
Long Jump – Brozeski (N), Todero (FR), Burns (NA), Welch (IA), DeCaro (HA), Plenter-Krelling (NA); 15-11 1/2
Triple Jump – Todero (FR), Brozeski (N), DeCaro (HA), Todero (FR), Welch (IA), Uhlinger (GS); 36-5
———
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS: Hempfield Area (HA) 91, North Allegheny (NA) 90, Norwin (N) 65, Greater Latrobe (GL) 58, Indiana Area (IA) 56, Plum (P) 43, Franklin Regional (FR) 43, Greensburg Salem (GS) 31, Greensburg Central Catholic (GCC) 25, Penn-Trafford (P-T) 14, St. Joseph’s (SJ) 13, Kiski Area (KA) 12, Dubois Area (DBA) 6, Uniontown Area (UA) 4, Carlynton (C) 4, Derry Area (DA) 3.
Results
3200 relay – North Allegheny (Foody, Gauntner, Kollitz, Pajak), St. Joseph, Indiana Area, Hempfield Area, Gr. Latrobe (Frescura, Robinson, Kozuch, Hill), Franklin Regional; 8:26.40
110 hurdles – Campbell (GL), Sacco (N), Glaser (IA), Smith (HA), Kot (DBA), Kissell (HA); :15.90
100 – Sickenberger (GL), Turner (FR), Barca (N), Bown (N), Demeri (P-T), Boyd (NA); :11.57
1600 – Gatons (GS), Beckwith (IA), Robles (NA), Corrado (C), Kinne (NA), Giordano (KA); 4:29.89
400 relay – Norwin (Chrisman, Barca, Brown, Dudik), Gr. Latrobe (Stemmerich, Rauco, Henderson, Sickenberger), North Allegheny, Hempfield Area, Plum, Penn-Trafford; :44.44
400 – Putt (IA), Blahovec (GCC), Prola (HA), Guido (KA), Rauco (GL), Donovan (NA); :52.27
300 hurdles – Campbell (GL), Kissell (HA), Smith (HA), George (P), Kot (DBA), Coleman (KA); :42.37
800 – Foody (NA), Whipkey (P-T), Gatons (GS), Clark (SJ), Gautner (NA), Dodaro (N); 2:00.60
200 – Blahovec (GCC), Copper (FR), Dudik (N), Parker (HA), Farr (NA), Grimes (NA); :23.79
3200 – Kossuth (NA), Jubert (N), Beckwith (IA), Podnar (NA), Tressler (GS) Driscoll (P-T); 9:45.77
1600 relay – Gr. Latrobe (Campbell, Rauco, Mucci, Sickenberger), Hempfield Area, Indiana Area, Norwin, North Allegheny, St. Joseph; 3:34.07
Shot – Parker (P), Norris (HA), Keenan (NA), D Dlugos (GCC), Hepler (KA), Capara (P); 54-5
Discus – Norris (HA), Parker (P), Murray (HA), Hepler (KA), Caprara (P), Rager (DA); 175-5
Javelin – Schmook (N), Scherle (N), Burkey (GL), Boucher (UA), Schelessinger (P-T), Capetta (NA); 155-5
Pole Vault – Barnhart (HA), Weber (IA), Saurer (IA), Handron (NA), Davies (HA), Brewer (GCC); 14-0
High Jump – Parker (HA), Downs (FR), Brooks (P), Waller (GS), Hickman (DBA), N Dlugos (GCC); 6-0
Long Jump – Downs (FR), Taylor (NA), Turner (FR), Matolcsy (P), Quinlisk (DA), Brooks (P); 19-3 1/2
Triple Jump – Taylor (NA), Waller (GS), Matolcsy (P), Bolisetti (NA), McShea (FR), N Dlugos (GCC); 44-5
