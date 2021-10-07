Greater Latrobe standouts Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters will try for another championship.
Bell and Walters advanced to the championship match of the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament during Wednesday’s opening day of the tournament at North Allegheny High School. Greater Latrobe had a second team in the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship, but Maya Jain and Emily Pierce fell in the opening round of the tournament.
Bell and Walters will play for a WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship for the second time in three years. Bell and Walters, by reaching the district championship match, have already qualified for the PIAA Class 3A State Doubles Championship, which will take place in November at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Bell and Walters, the No. 2 seed, will square off with Elana Sobol and Rachel Nath, the top-seeded sophomore duo from Shady Side Academy, 1 p.m. today at North Allegheny.
Bell and Walters rolled to the championship match on Wednesday. The Greater Latrobe standouts defeated No. 15-seeded Megan King and Grace Stitt, of Hampton, 10-1, in the opening round, before a 10-0 victory against Katie Peterson and Lily Sierka, the No. 7-seeded team from Bethel Park. Bell and Walters bested No. 6 Maria Lounder and Amanda Koren, of Moon Area, 6-1, 6-0, in the semifinals to advance to today’s championship match.
Jain and Pierce, the No. 14 seed, fell in the opening round against No. 3 Evie Ellenberger and Claire Loomis of Upper St. Clair, 10-6.
Bell and Walters won the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Championship last week, while Jain and Pierce placed fourth in the same event.
Bell and Walters qualified for the state doubles tournament during the 2019 season and lost in the quarterfinal round. They won the section doubles title that year — last week was their second doubles championship — the duo nearly captured a WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship, but they fell short in the title match.
Bell advanced to the 2020 WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament with former teammate Addison Kemerer last season, while Walters went with Jain. Bell and Kemerer lost in the quarterfinals, while Walters and Jain fell in the first round.
Bell and Walters recently competed in the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Singles Tournament. Bell, who finished fourth in the district, outlasted Walters for the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship last month.
Bell, who won three section singles championships, qualified for the district singles tournament four straight years. She reached the quarterfinals in 2018 and ’19, took third in 2020 and fourth this season. Walters reached the district singles tournament in consecutive seasons.
Bell and Walters will get their second chance at a WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship today. Now, they’re looking to bring home the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.