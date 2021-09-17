Greater Latrobe’s Jenna Bell is looking to defend her WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship.
To do that, she’ll have to get past one of her teammates.
Bell and Carolina Walters will square off for the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship, 1:45 p.m. today at Greater Latrobe. The two advanced to the championship match following the first day of the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship.
Bell and Walters have automatically qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament. The duo qualified as a team for the state doubles tournament during the 2019 season and lost in the quarterfinal round. They won the section doubles title that year and nearly captured a district championship, but just fell short.
Bell, the Lady Wildcats’ No. 1 player the past four seasons, qualified for the district singles tournament for the fourth straight season. She seeks her third section singles championship on Friday. Walters was at No. 3 singles for the Lady Wildcats in 2020, but she’s been playing at second singles this season – same as she did in the 2019 season. Both qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament last season, Bell with Addison Kemerer and Walters joined by Maya Jain.
Last season, Bell defeated Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan to win her second Section 1-AAA Singles Championship. Bell topped Kemerer, her former teammate, to claim the section singles title in 2018. Bell has reached the title match of the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship in each of her four seasons, as she fell to Yan in 2019. Walters joined Bell at the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Championship in 2019 after placing third at the Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament.
Bell and Walters were dominant on Thursday’s first day of the tournament.
Both scored 10-0 victories in the first round and won by a 10-1 margin in the quarterfinals. Bell beat Mila Brdar of McKeesport Area in the opening round, while Walters topped Kiski Area’s Lindsay Bush. Bell advanced to beat Sydney Pesarsick of Norwin and Walters took care of Sarah Yamrick of Penn-Trafford.
Bell defeated Ellen Liu of Franklin Regional, 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals, while Walters punched her ticket to the finals with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Norwin’s Jenna Beach. Beach and Liu will square off in the third-place consolation match for an opportunity to qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament.
Bell placed third at last year’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament. Under normal circumstances, a third-place finish would qualify Bell for the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament, but a reduced bracket because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant only the district singles champion advanced.
Bell reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2018 and ’19. Walters fell in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2019.
Also on Thursday, a pair of Derry Area tennis standouts competed in the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 Singls Tournament at Valley.
Valley’s Eden Richey defeated Elizabeth Kott, 10-0, in the first round, while Derry Area’s Danielle Dominick suffered a 10-4 setback against Rachel Schrock, also of Valley, in the opening round.
