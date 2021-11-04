A pair of Greater Latrobe senior standouts will end their respective high school tennis careers in Hershey.
Greater Latrobe’s Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters are set to compete in the PIAA Class 3A State Doubles Tournament, which takes place this weekend at the Hershey Racquet Club.
The Lady Wildcats’ standouts will play Ella Tunnell and Sophia Ming, a pair of seniors from Henderson, the third-place finisher in the District 1 tournament. That first-round match in the state doubles tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.
If Bell and Walters win, they will face Central sophomores Halle Levinson and Ariella Mandell, the District 12 champions, or District 8 champions Kailie Waite, a senior, and sophomore Cherry Aye of Carrick. The quarterfinal round of the state tournament is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The semifinal-round of the state tournament is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, while the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Bell and Walters won the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship last month at North Allegheny High School. They beat sophomores Elana Sobol and Rachel Nath of Shady Side Academy, who are also in this weekend’s state tournament.
Bell and Walters qualified for the state doubles tournament during the 2019 season, but they lost in the quarterfinal round. In 2019, the Greater Latrobe duo finished as runners-up in the WPIAL. They won their second section doubles championship earlier this season after also taking the title in 2019.
This is Bell’s third trip to the state doubles tournament. In 2018, she was joined by Addison Kemerer after the duo won the consolation match in the WPIAL tournament. Prior to 2018, Bell and Kemerer were the last Greater Latrobe duo to reach the state tournament since 2006, when Joelle Kissell and Allie Seranko captured the WPIAL and state championship.
Earlier this season, Bell competed in the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Singles Tournament and finished fourth in the district. She outlasted Walters for the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship.
Bell, who won three section singles championships, qualified for the district singles tournament four straight years. She reached the quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019, took third in 2020 and fourth this season. Walters reached the district singles tournament in consecutive seasons.
Bell and Walters were also key pieces of the 2020 Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team, which captured the third WPIAL Class 3A team championship in program history and the first since 2005. During that season, Greater Latrobe finished as the second-best girls’ tennis team in the state, as the Lady Wildcats reached the PIAA Class 3A Girls’ Tennis Team Championship match for the first time in school history, but lost against Spring-Ford.
This past season, Greater Latrobe reached the WPIAL Class 3A championship for the second straight year, but fell against Upper St. Clair. They reached the state playoffs again, but lost in the quarterfinal round against Conestoga.
Greater Latrobe reached the playoffs for the 14th time in the last 17 seasons, including the past seven straight.
