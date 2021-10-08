It was a moment more than two years in the making.
Greater Latrobe standouts Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters earned a measure of redemption, as the Lady Wildcats’ standouts captured the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship on Thursday at North Allegheny High School.
The No. 2-seeded Bell and Walters beat top-ranked sophomores Elana Sobol and Rachel Nath of Shady Side Academy, 6-3, 6-3, in the deciding match of the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament.
“This is a very special win for Jenna and Carolina,” Greater Latrobe coach Karissa Skiba said. “They have been working very hard over their entire high school tennis careers, and to be WPIAL doubles champions in their senior year is both a very wonderful and meaningful accomplishment.”
Bell and Walters, by reaching the district championship match, already qualified for the PIAA Class 3A State Doubles Championship, which will take place in November at the Hershey Racquet Club.
But first, they sought the elusive WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship.
Bell and Walters played for a WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship for the second time in three years. Bell and Walters qualified for the state doubles tournament during the 2019 season and lost in the quarterfinal round. They won the section doubles title that year – last week was their second section doubles championship – and the duo nearly captured a WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship in 2019, but they fell short in the title match.
Not this time. Bell and Walters made certain to finish the job on Thursday.
“Their individual tennis abilities and court demeanor complement one another well and help them to be a strong cohesive team,” Skiba said. “All of their matches in the WPIAL Doubles Tournament were very exciting to watch, and I am very grateful for the privilege I had to coach them through the matches.”
Bell and Walters rolled through the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament.
On Wednesday, the Greater Latrobe standouts defeated No. 15-seeded Megan King and Grace Stitt of Hampton, 10-1, in the opening round, before a 10-0 victory against Katie Peterson and Lily Sierka, the No. 7-seeded team from Bethel Park. Bell and Walters bested No. 6 Maria Lounder and Amanda Koen, of Moon Area, 6-1, 6-0, in the semifinals before their big win against the top-seeded Shady Side Academy duo on Thursday.
Bell and Walters won the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Championship last week. Teammates Maya Jain and Emily Pierce finished fourth in the same event and also qualified for Wednesday’s district doubles tournament.
Bell advanced to the 2020 WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament with former teammate Addison Kemerer last season, while Walters qualified with Jain. Bell and Kemerer lost in the quarterfinals, while Walters and Jain fell in the first round.
Bell and Walters also recently competed in the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Singles Tournament. Bell, who finished fourth in the district, outlasted Walters for the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship last month.
Bell, who won three section singles championships, qualified for the district singles tournament four straight years. She reached the quarterfinals in 2018 and ’19, took third and 2020 and fourth this season. Walters reached the district singles tournament in consecutive seasons.
Next, the duo will try to help Greater Latrobe defend its WPIAL Class 3A Team Championship when the district tournament begins next week. The top-seeded Lady Wildcats will host No. 16 Oakland Catholic, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round.
After that, they will have a chance to compete again in the state doubles tournament next month.
“They are looking forward to representing Greater Latrobe in the PIAA doubles tournament in a few weeks,” Skiba said.
