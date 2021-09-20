Add another championship to the list for Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis standout Jenna Bell.
Bell outlasted teammate Carolina Walters in an all-Greater Latrobe final and won her third WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship during the final day of the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament at Greater Latrobe.
Bell defeated Walters, 6-2, 6-1 to claim the title. Both Greater Latrobe standouts will compete in the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, which is scheduled for Thursday.
Bell, the Lady Wildcats’ No. 1 player the past four seasons, successfully defended her WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship from last season. In 2020, Bell defeated Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan to win her second Section 1-AAA Singles Championship. Bell also topped Addison Kemerer, her former teammate, to claim the section singles title in 2018. Bell reached the title match of the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship in each of her four seasons, as she fell to Yan in 2019. Bell qualified for the district singles tournament for the fourth straight season.
Bell and Walters qualified as a team for the state doubles tournament during the 2019 season and lost in the quarterfinal round. They won the section doubles title that year and nearly captured a district championship, but just fell short.
Walters was at No. 3 singles for the Lady Wildcats in 2020, but she’s been playing at second singles this season – same as she did in the 2019 season. Bell and Walters both qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament last season – Bell with Kemerer and Walters joined by Maya Jain.
Bell placed third at last year’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament. Under normal circumstances, a third-place finish would have qualified Bell for the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament, but a reduced bracket because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant only the district singles champion advanced.
Bell reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2018 and ’19. Walters fell in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.