The area is guaranteed to have one representative in the WPIAL Singles Tournament.
After today, that number could be three.
Greater Latrobe’s Jenna Bell automatically qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, as the Lady Wildcats’ standout will compete for the WPIAL Section 1-AAA championship today at Franklin Regional. Teammate Addison Kemerer has an opportunity to reach the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, while Derry Area’s Leah Perry can do the same in Class 2A, as both compete in consolation matches at Franklin Regional and Valley, respectively.
Bell will face Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan for the section title during the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament at Franklin Regional today. The two squared off for the section championship last season, as Yan came away with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the title match. Bell seeks her second Section 1-AAA championship after capturing the title in 2018. She defeated teammate Kemerer, 6-2, 6-1, that season to take the crown.
It was a similar story on Wednesday, only this time Bell topped Kemerer, 6-1, 7-5, in the semifinals to reach the Section 1-AAA championship match. That moved Kemerer to Thursday’s consolation match at Franklin Regional where she will face Hempfield Area’s Alexis Smith for the section’s third qualifying spot in the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament.
Derry Area’s Leah Perry will compete in Thursday’s Section 1-AA consolation match for an opportunity to reach the WPIAL Class 2A Singles Tournament. Perry will face Paige Storkel, of Greensburg Salem, at Valley High School. Leah Perry also competed in last season’s section tournament where she reached the quarterfinals.
On Wednesday, Bell swept Gateway’s Lydia Nyugen in the second round and Kiski Area’s Ambur Orowitz in the quarterfinals, both by 10-0 margins. That sent Bell to the semifinals where she scored her win in straight games, 6-1, 7-5, against Kemerer, her teammate. Bell reached the quarterfinals of last season’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament before falling to Charlotte James, of Fox Chapel.
Kemerer won by similar 10-0 margins against McKeesport Area’s Samantha Pollock and Ellen Liu, of Franklin Regional in the second round and quarterfinals, respectively. That matched her with Bell in the semifinals.
Leah Perry defeated Burrell’s Amber Bigler, 10-1, in the opening round of the Section 1-AA tournament. She knocked off Southmoreland’s Alycia Derr, 10-7, in the quarterfinals before falling to Mary Smithnosky, of Mount Pleasant Area, 6-4, 6-0, in the semifinals. That paired her with Storkel, of Greensburg Salem, who lost to Eden Richey, of Valley in the semifinals.
Perry’s sister Tara Perry also competed in the WPIAL Section 1-AA Singles Tournament on Wednesday. Tara Perry fell against Richey, of Valley, 10-1, in the opening round of the tournament.
