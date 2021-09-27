Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis standout Jenna Bell just missed out on advancing to the PIAA Class 3A State Singles Tournament.
Bell fell against Upper St. Clair’s Maggie Stief during the consolation match of Friday’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament to finish fourth individually in the WPIAL. Stief outlasted Bell for a 6-4, 6-4 victory to place third individually in the district an earn a spot in the PIAA Class 3A State Singles Tournament.
Last Thursday, the No. 2-seeded Bell lost in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, setting up Friday’s third-place consolation match against Stief, who was seeded No. 5 in the tournament.
Bell played for third place in the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament for the second consecutive season. Last season, Bell defeated Kat Wang, of Peters Township by injury default to capture third place in the WPIAL. But a reduced bracket because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant only the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Champion — not top three, which included Bell — advanced to the PIAA Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2020.
Bell qualified for the district singles tournament for the fourth straight season. Bell reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2018 and ‘19.
Bell’s teammate Carolina Walters also participated in the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, and she fell in the second round. This was Walters’ second trip to the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, as she fell in the opening round last season. Last week, Bell advanced to the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, but she lost to Wang, the tournament’s eventual runner up.
This week, Bell and Walters will compete in the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Tournament as one of two Greater Latrobe teams. Bell and Walters have a history together as a team. The duo qualified for the state doubles tournament during the 2019 season and lost in the quarterfinal round. They won the section doubles title that year and nearly captured a district championship, but just fell short.
Walters was at No. 3 singles for the Lady Wildcats in 2020, but she’s been playing at second singles this season — same as she did in the 2019 season. Bell and Walters both qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament last season — Bell with Kemerer and Walters joined by Maya Jain.
Bell outlasted Walters in an all-Greater Latrobe final and won her third WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship two weeks ago. Bell, the Lady Wildcats’ No. 1 player the past four seasons, successfully defended her WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship from last season. In 2020, Bell defeated Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan to win her second WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship. Bell also topped Addison Kemerer, her former teammate, to claim the section singles title in 2018. Bell reached the title match of the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship in each of her four seasons, as she fell to Yan in 2019.
