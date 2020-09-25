Greater Latrobe’s Jenna Bell captured the third spot during the first day of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament Thursday at North Allegheny High School.
Teammate Addison Kemerer also competed in Thursday’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, as both won their respective first-round matches. Bell advanced through the quarterfinals, lost in the semifinals, and won her consolation match, while Kemerer fell in the quarters.
Under normal circumstances, a third-place finish would qualify Bell for the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament, but a reduced bracket this season because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic means only the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Champion advanced to the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament. Bell reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2018 and ‘19.
Bell swept Moon Area’s Maria Lounder, 10-0, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament, while Kemerer scored a 10-4 victory against Jenny Zhu, of North Allegheny, also in the first round.
Bell picked up a 10-6 win against Maura Bruce, of Peters Township in the quarterfinals, while Kemerer lost, 10-1, against Mia Gorman, of Bethel Park in the same round. Elaine Qian, of Pine-Richland, topped Bell, 6-4, 7-5, in the semifinals of the tournament.
That sent Bell to the consolation match of the tournament where she defeated Kat Wang, of Peters Township, by injury default to capture third place. Gorman and Qian will square off today for the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Championship and the right to advance to the PIAA Class 3A Individual State Tournament.
Last week, Bell captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship, while Kemerer won the tournament’s consolation match, as both qualified for Thursday’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament. Bell’s win, which came against Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan in straight games, was her second career WPIAL Section 1-AAA championship after winning the title in 2018. She defeated Kemerer that season to take the crown. Yan fell in the opening round of this year’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament.
Greater Latrobe, as a team, will visit Norwin, 3:30 p.m. Monday. The WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Championship will take place Wednesday and Thursday at Franklin Regional.
Bell and teammate Carolina Walters advanced to the PIAA Class 3A girls’ doubles state tennis championships last November.
Bell and Walters fell short of a WPIAL Class 3A girls’ doubles championship, but they qualified for the state tournament last season. The top three finishers in the section tournament move onto the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship this season, but only the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Champions will advance to the state tournament because of COVID-19.
Bell advanced to the state doubles tournament for the second straight season last year, and she was part of the second Greater Latrobe duo to reach the state tournament since 2006 when Joelle Kissell and Allie Seranko captured the WPIAL and state championship. Bell and Walters captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA doubles title last season and competed separately in the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament.
